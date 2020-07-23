Milano Digital Fashion Week | Serdar Men’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

The inspirations of the new menswear collection by Serdar, founded by the Turkish designer Serdar Uzuntas, come from art and music. The designer from the city of Izmir chose the Milano Digital Fashion Week after his first show in January 2020 within the Milano Moda Uomo calendar, which marked his debut on the Italian catwalks.

Indeed Serdar studied at the Central Saint Martins in London and worked on the creativity of some Istanbul based brands, but his eponymous menswear brand was already selected and presented at Pitti Uomo since his first collection.



Serdar

For its second experience in the calendar of the Italian Chamber of Fashion, Serdar has chosen the setting of a green space in the heart of Milan, where a short film about the new collection was shot, inspired by the art of contemporary painters Pierre Soulages and Laszlo Lakner, as well as the eclectic and eccentric style of David Bowie. Icons, movements, creative ideas that led to a lively and energetic collection, marked by tones such as beige, white, but also khaki, light blue and blue, and that stands out for unusual details and the original Lion prints. A look at sustainability is given by the upcycled jeanswear fabrics, as well as the new eco-friendly zippers and handmade accessories, as a hymn to craftsmanship.

«The first experience in January 2020 during the fashion week in Milan was so exciting that I want to continue to give my support to fashion in such a complex moment. Just like Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana supported me, allowing me to show my brand, which is growing organically. For the presentation of the spring-summer 2021, during the Milan Digital Fashion Week I chose a space in the green of the city, which welcomed me and is contributing to my success» claims Serdar Uzuntas.

It’s always the details that make the difference in a context where the most powerful tailoring of clear British ancestry explodes as in the “Costantinople” SS 2021 collection by Serdar Uzuntas.

Istanbul, the City of origin of the designer, is the muse of a creative crossroads of culture and beauty. Refined details are skilfully taking shape in a masculine proposal inspired by the attractive figure of the major Strafer Celliers, played by David Bowie in the movie “Merry Christmas Mr. Laurence” by Oshima. A fusion of styles reinterpreted in a contemporary way, perfectly in tune with the mélange of cultures of the Turkish city, where the manufacture comes from as well. The Istanbul-based Atelier also involves the amanuensis work of prisoners in local penal houses, to promote their re-integration into society. Part of the accessories collection is indeed handmade by them.

At the heart, a chromatic magic that comes from a fascination for beyond-black by French painter Pierre Soulages, and enchanted with the conceptual painting of the Hungarian artist Laszlo Lakner, in a fascinating crossroad that surrounds the collection.

A pure avant-garde that focuses on jackets, dresses and suits, created from precise tailoring, embellished with defined attention to detail and prints, which are born on models and give them a new identity. Luminous, in the first place, thanks to reflective details that light up the textures on which they land – which are light cotton, soft viscose, striped jersey – and iconic, like the lion print, which from heraldic motif becomes an elegant pattern.

In the summer proposal of the designer, an important space is dedicated to leather, dyed in a vegetable way and with a certified origin, and to scenic bamboo fabrics, extremely soft and natural. Conscious tailoring brings life to ethical denim, dyed with natural processes, and to recycled details like zips made from plastic.

The Serdar man chooses handmade accessories: bracelet and necklaces as lucky charms that emphasize a color palette lingering on natural colors like khaki, nude and grey up to sky-blue, navy-blue, white and black.

