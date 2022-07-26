Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion Makes A Splash With a Massive Week of Shows at 6 of Miami’s Most Iconic Locations

Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion debuted a week of runway shows and VIP events from July 10th through July 17th at 6 of Miami’s most iconic venues.

The main run of shows taking place at the Faena Forum were complemented with VIP and private events at Joia Beach, Strawberry Moon, Mammoth Gardens, Versace Mansion, and a closing gala at Club E11even . Following an incredibly successful launch of Los Angeles Swim Week, the world-renowned production company showcased an all-encompassing lineup of the most celebrated designers, as well as newer names in swimwear partnering with Art Hearts Fashion to maximize their reach through Art Hearts Fashion’s expert curation of Miami Swim Week shows. The full schedule, featuring boutique and staple brands, can be seen here.

Featuring 40 designers across six venues, Art Hearts Fashion hosted Miami Swim Week’s largest events calendar of the season. This year, the production company held partnerships with Vogue, Saks Fifth Avenue, and The Make a Wish Foundation. Hosting Runway shows, VIP brunches, gifting suites, and private parties for top industry, influencers, celebrities, models, and media to the largest fashion event of the summer.



Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion

AHF kicked off its series of events with a Model launch party at Joia Beach in conjunction with Soundtuary, followed by a model pool party at Strawberry Moon with over 1000 models in attendance. The main run of shows taking place at the Faena Forum opened with a massive show by the brand Camilla starring supermodel Tyson Beckford followed by runway presentations by Custo Barcelona and a VIP event at Mammoth Gardens and a party titled Noche Vogue.

The weekend schedule turned up the heat with a Friday night run of shows headlined by The Black Tape Project and Christian Audigier. Saturday’s schedule was highlighted by a VIP influencer brunch and star-studded private runway event for the brand Matte Collection at the Versace Mansion with a performance by DJ Kahled. The run of shows ended Sunday with a VIP recovery brunch hosted by Camilla X Vogue at Joia Beach. Closing night featured runway shows by brands such as Natalia Fedner, Giannina Azar, Lila Nikole, Mister Triple X + Dr. Martens & Nike Swim with a closing party at Club E11even. “Our mission was to curate an inclusive calendar that featured shows from boutique to staple & luxury designers. Our goal was to tell a story that could relate to all walks of life” said president Erik Rosete. Notables participating and attending the shows included: Tyson Beckford, DJ Kahled, Angela Simmons, Jenn Lee, Georgina Mazzeo, Jose Forteza, Emcee JT of City Girls, Pretty Vee, Alonzo Arnold, Ari Fletcher, Mannywellz, Achieng Agutu, Allie Weber, Camilla Franks, Sofia Jamora, Jessica Rich, Carmen Carrera, Miss Universe Haiti Eden Berandoive, Malu Trevejo, Selling Sunsets Mary Fitzgerald, Miss Universe Kosovo Blerta Veseli, Miss Universe Greece Ioanna Bella, Miss Universe Colombia Valeria Morales, Sarah Potempa, Monifa Jansen, Zita Vass, Preson Williams, Sicily Rose, and more.

The fashion and beauty trends seen on the catwalk were made possible by Beauty Sponsors Japonesque, House of Sophia, Billion Dollar Brows & Surfer Girl Cosmetics lead by April Love Beauty. Haircare Sponsors included Unite, Beachwaver, and Aqua Hair Extensions. Drinks were served by Presenting Partners Kettle One Botanicals and Brugal 1888 Rum. Additional sponsors included Rock Star Energy, Don Julio, Everybody Water, Riva Transportation, + Smart Water, Sol De Janeiro, The Makeup Light, Camilla Seretti, Shibue Couture, Dreamer Miami, Koe Kombucha, and Florapy.

ABOUT Art Hearts Fashion

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events bring both the most renowned and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond. Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nike Swim, Body Glove, Camilla, Custo Barcelona, Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, and Michael NGO.

MIAMI DESIGNERS:

ANMA BLUE was created to cater to people of all body types, we were inspired by 90s swim, high cuts, and seamless silhouettes. Our goal is to create sustainable yet versatile pieces creating comfortability but also on-trend swimwear. We strive to merge high fashion with our designs. Our biggest aim is to empower women all over the globe to feel more confident from within by enhancing and embracing their natural beauty.

Designer: Dre Armani @anmablue website www.anmablue.com

ARGYLE GRANT is a sophisticated men’s swim and lifestyle brand from Los Angeles, California. The chic range includes luxury linen shirts, linen tanks, SoCal Briefs, and the famous Beach To Brunch short – which seamlessly transitions from Argyle Grant was founded by businessman Ryan Morgan and has become the ultimate Hollywood Hills pool party essential.

Designers: Dean McCarthy & Ryan Morgan – @argylegrant http://www.argylegrant.com/

ASHERAH SWIMWEAR is a designer brand founded in 2013 by Cheryl “Cejae” Jones, in Dallas Texas. Creative in design and bold in presentation, Asherah Swimwear was created for the fashion-forward, confident woman. The Asherah Swimwear 2022 Spring/Summer Collection is influenced by 1980’s surf culture. The overall vibe is a little sporty and a lot sexy. The collection is filled with color-blocked pastels and pops of neon and black. The collection stays true to the brand with strong attention to detail, perfect fit, and unique cuts. We invite you to take a closer look at our custom sport-inspired trims. Every silhouette is thoughtfully designed with versatility in mind and with the intent to mix and match. The collection is electrifying and guaranteed to bring a new sense of excitement to swim.

Designer: Cheryl Jones – @asherahswimwear www.asherahswimwear.com

BELLARIA Maria Hildreth created Bellaria just days before the shutdown caused by the pandemic. The Detroit native wanted to introduce women to colorful and fun activewear pieces that wouldn’t break the bank. The idea is to be able to go from the gym to lunch or dinner without looking like you just came from the gym. Fun fact Bellaria (Bella Ria) means Beautiful Ria. Get it, (Beautiful Maria)!? Bellaria began as a creative project to escape Maria’s daily routine, with the objective of becoming her own boss one day. Being able to accomplish 9 years in the tech industry she knew there was much more to go after. In just a short amount of time, Bellaria was able to dress hundreds of women and open their own shop located in the OC Market Place.

Designer: Maria Hildreth @bellaria.online www.bellaria.co

BIKINI BEACH AUSTRALIA is a female-owned designer swimwear label, founded on the shores of Bondi Beach. Our mission is to celebrate the female form, creating pieces suitable for all shapes and sizes. Our vision is to empower women through their self-expression, style, sexuality, and all aspects of their swimwear lifestyle. You can see this in the detailed features of our collections from the silhouettes to the cut of each design.

Designer: Alex Abraham – @bikinibeach_aus www.bikinibeachaustralia.com

BLACK TAPE PROJECT

Designer: – @blacktapeproject HTTPS://WWW.BLACKTAPEPROJECT.COM/SHOP

BONITA COLLECTIVE

With flamboyant prints, unapologetic use of color, luxurious fabrication, feminine shapes and the twinkling of embellishment, the splendor of Bonita Collective is distinct and recognizable. It is the creative partnership of Kristian Williams and Stephanie Rooke, an Australian-born brand with a “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ mentality – all sunshine, rainbows, and glamour, yet uniquely down to earth. Every collection is ethically and sustainably made, with the aspiration of Bonita Collective pieces becoming keepsakes, bringing light and smiles wherever they go.

CAMILLA Founded in 2004 in Sydney’s Bondi Beach by designer and artist Camilla Franks, CAMILLA has captured the imagination of the world with its vibrant and iconic aesthetic across the luxurious resort and occasion wear. To inspire every collection Camilla follows her heart to far away cultures, collecting artifacts and images. She immerses herself in worlds of the unknown, to create pieces that are treasured by collectors. Prints are hand-drawn and painted by in-house artists, pieces cut and sewn by hand, and every crystal or embellishment is applied with precision.

Designer: Camilla Franks – @camillawithlove https://camilla.com/

CODE 22

Michel Messarra was born in Beirut and a few months after being born his family starts to move constantly and lives in over 10 countries where at the age of 7 his family decide to settle in Montreal, Canada. At the beginning of the 90 once finished his studies in fashion design he decided to move to London where he continues his professional development. After a couple of years in London, he is offered a job that will take him to Malaga, Spain where he discovers n the world of intimate fashion and swimwear. From there he discovers his great passion for men’s fashion and decides to take the leap and launches his own menswear brand called CODE 22.

Designer: Michel Messarra – @code22men

ELAN has designed clothing in high-quality fabrics featuring flattering silhouettes with a relaxed fit, perfect for lounging or your next dream destination. The designers, Elan and his wife Galit, bring an international edge to the collection inspired by a love of travel and insight into global fashion trends. ELAN provides the adventurous fashionista with her ideal dream closet. The ELAN girl, like our brand, has mastered the balance between comfort and making a statement. ELAN is your go-to brand when you have somewhere to go!

FOLLOWING DORY SWIMWEAR is 100% American-made, owned, and designed by an Active Duty SOC Military Spouse. We support our troops and proudly donate a percentage of proceeds directly to the All In All The Time Foundation. The FollowingDory look is classy, on-trend, and has its own unique sense of global chicness as well as a little bit of a tactical, military edge. We offer a collection of bikini styles that range in a variety of sizes for our beautiful avid bikini babes! FollowingDory Swimwear supports the United States Military in all branches, aspects, and communities. Our hearts go out to the fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to their families, friends, lovers, sisters, and brothers.

Designer: Dory Bailey – @followingdory_swimwear https://www.fdswim.com/

GIANNINA AZAR Tribal SS21 Collection inspired by the Taino tribe. Made with noble materials including wood, copper, bronze, hand-painted snails and fabrics.

Designer: Giannina Azar – @gianninaazar https://www.gianninaazaratelier.com/

KEVA J SWIM was started for the woman who wants to be different and stand out. While going on a cruise with her friends Keva J searched for swimwear that was different and spoke to her style. In shopping, she noticed that everything looked “the same”. Nothing stood out! This is where Keva J Swimwear was born! She wanted to give women a unique selection of styles that spoke to who they are. While developing her line, Keva J noticed a common problem most women were having. Women that were curvy were not able to find fashionable swimwear that fit right and supported a heavier bust. So she sought to create designs that did just that… support any size bust and help accentuate the positives. “If you are a size 2 or a size 14, we have something for you that will fit and make you feel beautiful!” Our motto is: Same Suit, Different Size, Same Slay!

Designer: Keva J – @kevajswimwear https://kevabykevaj.com/

LILA NIKOLE is a brand that promises to provide fresh, funky, styles constantly evolving and growing into your favorite swimwear brand. We use elements from everyday life like music, love, travels, and life experiences when designing our collection. Each design is infused with heart and designed to keep all of our beloved consumers in mind! We appreciate the love and support from all of you who chose us as your go-to lifestyle brand.

Designer: Lila Nikole Rivera – @lilanikole https://lilanikole.com

LUMIJA SWIM We specialise in sensual cuts to accentuate our clients’ curves while being supportive in just the right places! We pride ourselves on the best quality, body contouring materials one could find. And we are proud to produce high-quality, timeless swimwear that can take you from lounging poolside at a beach club one summer, to swimming in the sea the next.

With every piece carefully designed in Malta, & best quality Lycra/Spandex material sourced from Italy. All our garments are hand-made with care & stitched to perfection by the most talented & ethically driven manufacturing company.

Designer: Nicolette Busuttil – @lumijaswim www.lumijaswim.com

MISTER TRIPLE X is a high-end streetwear line that is for those keen to embrace their inner rock star. Combining leather with bright prints, the collection is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement. Erik Rosete is the designer, manager, and producer of the line as well as RMG Talent and Art Hearts Fashion.

Designer: Erik Rosete – @mistertriplex https://mistertriplex.com/

NAVAA SWIM

Justin Houpe is the founder and designer of Naava Swim. As a proud nine-year United States Army Veteran who served in Iraq during “Operation Iraqi Freedom”, he developed a desire to spread love through fashion which helped him cope with the exertions of war and anxiety from PTSD. This is where the inspiration for NAAVA which means “beautiful” in Hebrew would be discovered. Established in 2017, Naava Swim was created to inspire all women. The goal is to increase confidence when wearing a swimsuit and translate that confidence to all other aspects of their life. “What makes you different is what makes you beautiful” is the motto that defines the Naava Swim brand. Justin wants to inspire women of all shapes and sizes to be comfortable in their own skin and know that every woman is beautiful. Self-taught and inspired by his love for the beach, high-fashion, and the 90’s; Justin creates bold and timeless designs by incorporating sustainable and premium fabrics, sexy high-cut styles, and seamless finishes that perfectly compliment the female body. Naava Swim has graced magazines such as British Vogue, Malvie, Style Cruze, and Summers. Also have paired with influencers and celebrities such as Katelyn Runick, Golden Brooks, and Monifa Jansen.

Designer: Justin Houpe – @naavaceo @naavaswim

PINKMELON SWIMWEAR

Pink Melon swimwear is a female-owned designer swimwear label, where we can say we are the opposite of basic. Pink melon likes to make an entrance, captivate, and be the center of attention. This slimline is luxury with a modern twist, yet affordable for all women. Pink melon is classy, sexy, and sophisticated. Pink melon wants to empower all women to be and feel sexy, no matter their age or body type. Pink Melon is ethically sourced and fabricated in Miami.

REMNANT BIKINIS

Designer: Layli Toth – @

##

Learn More

ArtHeartsFashion.com

With love,

FWO