Over 30 Designers Featured in Stunning Week of Shows at the Faena Forum

Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion wrapped their celebrated week of runway shows and events this Sunday, July 11th. In a monumental return to in-person runway shows, Art Hearts Fashion brought over 30 illustrious designers to the Faena Forum July 8th–11th. Exquisite collections by the hottest emerging and renowned designers drew hundreds of guests each night. Influencers and cosmopolites flocked to private afterparties and collaborations throughout the city. The week culminated in official closing Gala Sunday, July 11th, at E11EVEN.

Celebrities in attendance included Austin Mahone, Ray J, Ace Hood, and the cast of Love and Hip Hop Miami, Tyson Beckford, Noreaga, Pollito Tropical, Liz Vega, Vanessa Claudio, Jackie Guerrio, Elizebeth Gutierrez, Ninel Conde, Dalex, Lena Burke, Jessica Carrillo, Claudia Alvarado. Victoria’s Secret model Jessica White hit the runway herself, walking in the week’s shows.

The fashion and beauty trends seen on the catwalk were made possible by Official Beauty Sponsor Runway Rogue, Official Haircare Sponsor Pureology, and Official Makeup Tool Sponsor Japonesque.

Additional sponsors include Cheryl’s Cookies, Dr. Brandt Skincare, Eat Me Guilt Free, Franz Skincare, the Gale Hotel, Ritz Carlton South Beach, Martin Verastegui, Rockstar Energy Drink, Savu Water, SequinWallUSA, Shibue Couture, Sol De Janeiro, Spartan Meal Prep, The Makeup Light, Vagary Worldwide, and Paige Jewelry. AHF partners: RUNWAY BUY and SELECT. Media partner: CA Apparel News. Furniture provided by Lavish Rentals.

All shows were live streamed through Official Live Stream Partner SHIFT and are available to watch on https://miamiswimweek.com/live

Thursday, July 8th

The shows kicked off Thursday, July 8th , with “MP” Swim. Designed by Marcus Peterson, “MP” Swim showcased a line of sleek and modern swimwear designed to make all women feel confident and beautiful. Designer NATALIA FEDNER followed on the runway with a jaw-dropping collection of expertly styled, intricate chainmaille designs. Giannina Azar wrapped up the first show of the evening with her line of flowing, floor length, embellished coverups and resort wear.

Kino Swim opened the second show of the night with a collection brimming with bright colors and gravity-defying cuts. Keva J Swimwear showcased their latest line of size-inclusive, strappy swimsuits and coverups. Fan favorite, Mister Triple X, helmed by Art Hearts Fashion founder Erik Rosete, pumped up the energy this season with camo and floral prints, bright pops of color, and metallic harnesses. Male models wore clean, modern footwear by Vagary Worldwide.

Opening night’s closing show began with Sharnel Guy Swimwear showcasing a unique collection marked by creative designs and a bold color palette. OMG SWIMWEAR followed, turning heads with a collection overflowing with elegance and beauty. Designer Adam Saaks brought drama to the runway, live cutting and styling a swimsuit on Love and Hip Hop Miami Star, Princess Love, during the finale of his Adam Saaks Religion show.

Friday, July 9th

Miami-based MANISH VAID by Jsquad opened Friday with hand-embellished swimsuits and resort wear for men and women. Next on the runway, FollowingDory Swimwear energized the crowd with a playful show featuring summer colors and prints. Lila Nikole Collection closed the first show of the night with swim/resort-wear styles full of funky prints and flashy designs for men and women.

Jacque Designs Swimwear welcomed to the runway their line of confidence-boosting, sleek, and size-inclusive swimwear. Biodegradable Indigo Wild Swim followed with a versatile and eco-friendly collection of swimsuits for women. Asherah Swimwear closed the show with their sexy, sporty styles in pastel colors and pops of neon and black.

The closing show of the night opened with the creative, luxury-resort line of Fernando Alberto Atelier and featured sequined bikinis and bright flowing coverups. Marqueza Swimwear showcased a collection in tones of blue, inspired by denim, for both men and women.

The finale show of Willfredo Gerardo was a celeb-studded event. The collection brought versatile solids and statement prints for both men and women to the runway.

Saturday, July 10th

MATTE COLLECTION kicked off Saturday’s show in style with an opening performance by Saucy Santana. Guests then enjoyed the brand’s signature clean, minimalist aesthetic, with bright swimsuits and curve-hugging coverups. American Rapper BIA closed the show, treating guests to a performance of her hit song, “Whole Lotta Money”.

ARGYLE GRANT took the runway next to debut a men’s fashionable swim short collection that seamlessly transitions to stylish street short. Risqué Dukes Swim Apparel brought eye-popping, electric color bikinis center stage with models in bombshell blonde wigs and candy props. Vilebrequin immersed the crowd in the charm of Saint-Tropez, with playful swimwear designs for men. LUXE ISLE dazzled with a bohemian collection of glamorous swimwear and pastel coverups.

CAMILLA showcased their beloved, vibrant and iconic aesthetic with a collection of luxurious resort and swimwear in psychedelic and inspired embellished designs. CAMILLA was founded in 2004 in Sydney’s Bondi Beach by designer and artist Camilla Franks.

Sunday, July 11th

Hale Bob opened the final day with a crowd-pleasing resort-lifestyle collection. Flowing and feminine, the dresses and sets featured exclusive prints with a touch of boho. Next, Cirone Swimlingerie took swimwear to a new level with a line of sophisticated pieces overflowing with glamour. The Piece De’ Resistance Collection 20/21 featured Swarovski crystal embellishments intricately placed by hand. BERRY BEACHY & PAPI SWIM elicited cheers from the crowd with their size-inclusive collections, featuring vibrant prints and perfect cuts. AUDE presented a luxurious collection of daring and timeless African-inspired swimwear for both men and women.

BIKINI BEACH AUSTRALIA opened the final show of the Miami Swim Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion. The female-owned swimwear label showcased exceptional designs and daring silhouettes in a detailed, inspired collection of women’s swimwear. GSaints Swimwear followed, with standout silhouettes in an original collection debuting bold hues and exotic prints. HOUSE OF SKYE presenting SEXYBACK BRA showcased a line of versatile statement pieces, fusing high-tech with high fashion with the SEXYBACK BRA.

BLACK TAPE PROJECT closed the night with a grand finale showcase of the artistry and barely-there designs the brand is famous for. Creator Joel Alvarez live-taped a model on the runway, demonstrating his strategically placed tape art and alternative fashion designs.

For additional information please visit https://miamiswimweek.com/

Art Hearts Fashion is the leading platform dedicated to bringing innovative designers and artists to the forefront of fashion week. Our coast-to-coast contemporary events bring both the most renowned and the sharpest up-and-coming emerging designers to the runway in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond. Founded in 2010, AHF has become a driving force for fashion, art, and entertainment. The shows have featured designers including Nicole Miller, Carmen Steffens, Hale Bob, Michael Costello, Trina Turk, Orlebar Brown, Patbo, Onia, Furne Amato, Walter Mendez, Vilebrequin, Jovani, Cotton INC, Black Tape Project, Mister Triple X, and Michael NGO.

Adam Saaks Religion Decades in the fashion industry, Adam Saaks has now teamed up with street brand, Religion Clothing from London to create a new collection for the contemporary luxury market.

Saaks is famous for his love for live custom cutting performances and has made his mark in the fashion industry as one of the most unique talents the world has ever seen. Armed with only a pair of scissors, he has crisscrossed the globe wielding his razor sharp blades, spontaneously creating jaw-dropping designs in front of millions worldwide. Adam Saaks Religion – is New Fashion for a New Era…Love. Join Adam Saaks’ new form of Religion on the Miami runway for the first look at his newest cutting edge designs.

Designer: Adam Saaks

@adamsaaks

ARGYLE GRANT is a sophisticated mens swim and lifestyle brand from Los Angeles, California. The chic range includes luxury linen shirts, linen tanks, SoCal Briefs, and the famous Beach To Brunch short – which seamlessly transitions from Argyle Grant was founded by businessman Ryan Morgan, and has become the ultimate Hollywood Hills pool party essential.

Designers: Dean McCarthy & Ryan Morgan

@argylegrant

http://www.argylegrant.com/

Asherah Swimwear is a designer brand founded in 2013 by Cheryl “Cejae” Jones, in Dallas Texas. Creative in design and bold in presentation, Asherah Swimwear was created for the fashion-forward, confident woman. The Asherah Swimwear 2022 Spring/Summer Collection is influenced by 1980’s surf culture. The overall vibe is a little sporty and a lot sexy. The collection

is filled with color blocked pastels and pops of neon and black. The collection stays true to the brand with strong attention to detail, perfect fit, and unique cuts. We invite you to take a closer look at our custom sport inspired trims. Every silhouette is thoughtfully designed with versatility in mind and with the intent to mix and match. The collection is electrifying and guaranteed

to bring a new sense of excitement to swim.

Designer: Cheryl Jones

@asherahswimwear

www.asherahswimwear.com

AUDE Kouakou Djézeahou Aude Elsis, better known as Aude Harris was born in Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Africa. Having a mother from Monrovia, Liberia, Aude incorporated her roots from both countries into her swimwear. “AUDE” formerly known as AudeSwim was created following Aude’s graduation from Virginia State University. She traveled back home to Ivory Coast where she was inspired by the culture, people, textiles, and clothing. AUDE presents a luxurious collection of daring and timeless African inspired swim for both men and women. Her bold mixture of unique tribal prints, high fashion designs, and vibrant colors give the world a taste of African culture.

Designer: Aude Harris

@audeswim

https://audeswim.com/

BERRY BEACHY & PAPI SWIM Behind BERRY BEACHY & PAPI SWIM are Melanie & Robert, both born and raised in Miami, FL. Their mission with BERRY BEACHY is to embrace the effortless beauty of all women around the world. They believe all women deserve to feel Beautiful, Confident & Sexy. BERRY BEACHY is known for vibrant prints & quality fabrics which are cut to perfection. “WEAR WITH CONFIDENCE”

With PAPI SWIM, Melanie and Robert noticed a gap in the world of men’s swimwear and a need for improvement. They realized designers were failing to account for the many varied shapes and sizes of men. By offering Quality 4-way stretch shorts from sizes Small to XX-Large, PAPI SWIM swim shorts can fit men of all sizes with comfort in mind. The brand offers fashion forward prints in 2 lengths to choose from: 5.5″ and 7.5″ so each man can express his unique sense of style. “EVERYBODY HAS A PAPI BODY”

BERRY BEACHY & PAPI SWIM also offer matching prints online.

Designer: Melanie Gonzalez and Robert Gonzalez

@berrybeachyswimwear @papiswim

www.berrybeachyswimwear.com

BLACK TAPE PROJECT

@BLACKTAPEPROJECT

HTTPS://WWW.BLACKTAPEPROJECT.COM/SHOP

BIKINI BEACH AUSTRALIA We are a female owned designer swimwear label, founded on the shores of Bondi Beach. Our mission is to celebrate the female form, creating pieces that are suitable for all shapes and sizes. Our vision is to empower women through their self-expression, style, sexuality and all aspects of their swimwear lifestyle. You can see this in the detailed features of our collections from the silhouettes to the cut of each design.

Influenced by Risk Takers, Inspired by Adventure.

“I have always been inspired by travel. It is a passion that has encompassed Bikini Beach’s journey throughout our entire collections since being founded. I believe in taking aspects of my world experiences and translating them into each design. Every piece is named after a beach, island or paradise location in Australia; keeping our passion for our home a part of each line’s design concept.”

Designer: Alex Abraham

@bikinibeach_aus

www.bikinibeachaustralia.com

CAMILLA Founded in 2004 in Sydney’s Bondi Beach by designer and artist Camilla Franks, CAMILLA has captured the imagination of the world with its vibrant and iconic aesthetic across luxurious resort and occasion wear. To inspire every collection Camilla follows her heart to far away cultures, collecting artefacts and images.She immerses herself in worlds of the unknown, to create pieces that are treasured by collectors. Prints are hand-drawn and painted by in-house artists, pieces cut and sewn by hand, and every crystal or embellishment is applied with precision.

Designer: Camilla Franks

@camillawithlove

https://camilla.com/

Cirone Swimlingerie By Solveig Cirone

Piece De’ Resistance Collection 20/21 brings to the front stage pin-stripes, torch light, and a sempiternal spring lavender to embrace an ethereal look. The collection features Lycra designs in black, silver, bronze, gold, and lavender with Swarovski crystal embellishments intricately placed by hand. 2020-21 signifies Solveig Cirone’s fifth year as the Norweigan-Italian creative director and president of Cirone Swimlingerie. Piece de’ resistance is an artist’s greatest work. During the Covid Pandemic, Solveig recognized these times as a rebirth and resurgence of the Resilient Jazz Age.

Designer: Solveig Cirone

@solveigcirone_

www.cironeswim.com

Fernando Alberto Atelier Fashion and creativity are in his bloodline, as he is a third generation fashion designer carrying on the family’s legacy of creating luxury garments for the modern-day woman. His designs show he appreciates a woman’s body and truly knows how to capture the beauty of it with his quality craftsmanship and creativity. His ready to wear garments, swimwear, and bridal gowns are exquisite and embody what Luxury Fashion is all about.

Designer: Fernando Alberto

@fernandoalberto_atelier

FollowingDory Swimwear is 100% American made, owned, and designed by an Active Duty SOC Military Spouse. We support our troops and proudly donate a percentage of proceeds directly to the All In All The Time Foundation. The FollowingDory look is classy, on trend, and has its own unique sense of global chicness as well as a little bit of a tactical, military edge. We offer a collection of bikini styles that range in a variety of sizes for our beautiful avid bikini babes! FollowingDory Swimwear supports the United States Military in all branches, aspects, and communities. Our hearts go out to the fallen soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to their families, friends, lovers, sisters, and brothers.

Designer: Dory Bailey

@followingdory_swimwear

https://www.fdswim.com/

Giannina Azar Tribal SS21 Collection inspired by the Taino tribe. Made with noble materials including wood, copper, bronze, hand-painted snails and fabrics.

Designer: Giannina Azar

@gianninaazar

https://www.gianninaazaratelier.com/

GSaints Swimwear takes its wearers to the relaxed ease of an island beach. Each season, we take on a clean look with silhouettes that throwback to classic cuts and bold hues. Our unique styles and exotic prints stand out on the beach without competing with it. Each piece is flecked with unique elements signature to the GSaints brand. To us, fashion should favor utility and comfort, but it better look damn good while doing it!

Designer: Tracey Saintil

Instagram: @gsaintsgirls

Facebook: GSaints Swimwear

Twitter: @gsaintsswim

https://www.gsaintsapparel.com/

Hale Bob creates clothing for fashionable, confident women who stand out in the way they dress and in the way they live. From Malibu to Tulum and beyond, Hale Bob is the ideal resort-lifestyle brand. Flowing and feminine with a touch of boho, Hale Bob uses the finest quality fabrics and exclusive prints to create its one-of-a-kind collection. Priyanka Chopra, Eiza Gonzalez, Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum, and Halle Berry are a few who have worn Hale Bob designs. Hale Bob clothing is sold world-wide at the finest boutiques and department stores.

Designer: Daniel Bohbot

@halebob_official

https://halebob.com

Indigo Wild Swim Hawaii’s first BIODEGRADABLE SWIMWEAR Collection was created by Indigo Wild in 2020. When put into a landfill, these suits biodegrade within 3-5 years. 99.9% of traditional swimwear takes up to 200 years! Always passionate about sustainability, founder Shelby Yorks began designing clothing in her teens. In 2016, on the gorgeous island of Maui, she started Indigo Wild, constructing and dying every product by hand. Since then the company has grown to a small team of 7.

Join Indigo Wild in BEING THE CHANGE within the fashion industry, making what we wear safer for all life: current and future!

Designer: Shelby Yorks

@indigo.wild.swim

https://indigowildclothing.com/

Jacque Designs Swimwear Each swimsuit has been designed by myself, Jacque Day. I’m 25 years old and my work is inspired by locations of Northern California, cultures, surreal art, and a variety of landscapes. This collection consists of fashionable items meant for every individual and their differing styles and body shapes. There are many reasons I felt compelled to begin my design career in swimwear; body insecurities and a powerful connection to the ocean being the most prominent two. Shopping for swimsuits as a young girl was a dreaded occasion for myself, and I’m sure many others. I want to change that experience for as many women as I can. My hope is that when each Jacque Design’s piece is worn, the owner is comfortable, confident and self-assured. I am proud and incredibly grateful to share my creations with you.

Designer: Jacque Day

@jacquedesignsswimwear

http://www.jacquedesigns.biz/

Keva J Swimwear was started for the woman who wants to be different and stand out. While going on a cruise with her friends Keva J searched for swimwear that was different and spoke to her style. In shopping she noticed that everything looked “the same”. Nothing stood out! This is where Keva J Swimwear was born! She wanted to give women a unique selection of styles that spoke to who they are. While developing her line, Keva J noticed a common problem most women were having. Women that were curvy were not able to find fashionable swimwear that fit right and supported a heavier bust. So she sought to create designs that did just that… support any size bust and help accentuate the positives. “If you are a size 2 or a size 14, we have something for you that will fit and make you feel beautiful!”

Our motto is: Same Suit, Different Size, Same Slay!

Designer: Keva J

@kevajswimwear

https://kevabykevaj.com/

Kino Swim Founded in 2016 out of the crystal blue waters and sandy shores of Miami Beach, Kino Swim brings a refreshing twist to swimwear. The word Kino creates a foundation of beauty in itself as it derives from a botanical gum that is produced by varieties of tropical plants, and used as an astringent and for tanning. Kino Swim proposes a line of swimwear that is inspired by confidence and beauty, from sustainable options to timeless pieces designed to last, all while giving you the most daring but flawless cuts made with Italian fabrics. All pieces are designed and manufactured by women in Miami, Florida.

Designer: Lauren Kay Clancy

@kino_swim

https://kinoswim.com/

Lila Nikole Collection is a brand that promises to provide fresh, funky, styles constantly evolving and growing into your favorite swimwear brand. We use elements from everyday life like music, love, travels, and life experiences when designing our collection. Each design is infused with heart and designed to keep all of our beloved consumers in mind! We appreciate the love and support from all of you who chose us as your go to lifestyle brand.

Designer: Lila Nikole Rivera

@lilanikole

https://lilanikole.com

LUXE ISLE – a line that truly embodies the vibrancy & playfulness of founder Mali and Miami. Eclectic collections of resort and bohemian pieces that delight the heart and soul, these special pieces have been curated and sourced from exotic locations all over the world. Taking a trip or have a special event coming up? Let Mali pick out a glamorous outfit that’s simply perfect for your shape and style. She revels in the “picking process” to help determine what colors, cuts & styles work best for you, your personality and your lifestyle/event.

Designer: Mali Hayes

@Luxeisle

https://www.luxeisle.com/

MANISH VAID by Jsquad is a premium clothing brand that was established in Miami in 2012 and known for Luxury resort, holiday, and swim wear. Every season, Designer Manish Vaid uses his vast experience & skill to create hand embellished patterns on plain & digital printed fabrics. These are unique & exclusive around the world. Our brand is now well established and available at premium stores at a number of holiday destinations around the world including USA, South America & Europe.

Designer: Manish Vaid

@manishvaidofficial

https://jsquadclothing.com/

Marqueza Swimwear is Bibyana Marquez’ latest project – her own swimsuit line. Marqueza Swimwear features Bibyana’s exclusive designs manufactured with environmentally-friendly and eco-friendly resources. Swimsuits are designed for all shapes and sizes, with styles to help everyone feel comfortable and confident while enjoying a great time with friends and family.

Marqueza Swimwear’s first collection, launching Summer 2021, was inspired by denim. Denim is a staple in everyone’s closet and Bibyana’s favorite fabric. Bibyana merges the versatility of denim with styles that everyone can wear.

Designer: Bibyana Marquez

@marquezaswimwear @BibyanaMarquez

MATTE COLLECTION At Matte Collection, our founding idea is that everyone deserves to look and feel their best without breaking the bank. Also, embracing the simple, clean, minimalist look is still the way to go! Since launching our virtual shop, we have experienced massive growth and have been able to crossover into international markets. We are a forward-thinking company, with the body, style and shape of every MATTEBABE always in mind.

@mattecollection

www.mattecollection.com

Mister Triple X is a high end streetwear line that is for those keen to embrace their inner rock star. Combining leather with bright prints, the collection is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement. Erik Rosete is the designer, manager, and producer of the line as well as RMG Talent and Art Hearts Fashion.

Designer: Erik Rosete

@mistertriplex

https://mistertriplex.com/

“MP” Swim Introducing SS21 women’s ‘MP’ Swim | collection titled, “What does it mean to feel sexy”. ️ Every woman has her own unique way of feeling “sexy”. When a woman truly loves herself in totality it is transformative. The concept of this collection is to spread body positivity, regardless of a woman’s body type, shape, size, race, skintone, or height. It’s about feeling confident to show your perfections or imperfections, embracing your body, your scars, your post pregnancy body, your changing body throughout the years. Feeling absolutely wanted in your own skin and owning that confidence.

Designer: Marcus Peterson

@marcustpeterson

@mpmotivationalapparel

www.mpmotivationalapparel.com

NATALIA FEDNER the eponymous couture label of designer Natalia Fedner is based in New York and Los Angeles. Rooted in the haute couture tradition, what makes the vegan and sustainable designs so unique, and a celebrity favorite, is the textiles and hand-made nature of the line. Fedner uses her patented 6-way Stretch Metal textile for the chainmaille style designs. The Stretch Metal instantaneously molds to the body, adopting the body temperature of the wearer within 15 seconds, and is both comfortable and strong. Not only does this create a beautiful, sparkly silhouette – is also allows size fluidity as many pieces can accommodate a variety of body shapes and sizes. The avant-garde designs have been worn by celebrities like Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Kim, Khloe, & Kourtney Kardashian, Shakira, Magazine highlights include Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, The Cut, L’Officiel, i-D, Sports Illustrated, Esquire, & Maxim.

Designer: Natalia Fedner

@nataliafedner

https://nataliafedner.com/

OMG SWIMWEAR Founded in 2010 in Miami, Fl by founder & designer Andrea Gaviria, OMG SWIMWEAR has dominated the swimwear industry & shows no sign of slowing down. Gaviria’s swim line is worn by elite celebrities and hot listers. If you’re not familiar with the OMG BRAND it’s time to get familiar. OMG SWIMWEAR makes heads turn in or out of the water. This year’s 2021 collection is definitely is going to be for the record books. Andrea Gaviria knows how to make a statement in all her Miami Swimweek Shows.

Designer: Andrea Gaviria

@OMGMIAMISWIMWEAR

Www.OmgSwimwear.com

Risqué Dukes Swim Apparel, is owned and operated by military veteran Mercedes Dericho. Mercedes is a Miami, Florida native who launched the selfie-worthy brand Risqué Dukes in 2013 as a therapeutic outlet to relieve symptoms associated with her depression and anxiety. Mercedes revealed to insiders that designing bikinis actually started off as a hobby. In fact the young veteran gave bikinis away for free the first two years of the incorporation of the line. When she realized the magnitude of popularity the line had accumulated, she began building the Risqué Dukes enterprise as it is known today. Mercedes strongly believes that there is a relationship between creative expression and emotional healing. The Miami Swim Week showcase gives customers, media and followers a rare look into the Risqué Dukes behind-the- scenes creative process for the latest collection of selfie-worthy bikinis. Mercedes has announced that she will be streaming via social media the entire day of the showcase.

Designer: Mercedes Dericho

@risquedukesswimapparel

WWW.RISQUEDUKES.COM

Sharnel Guy Swimwear Founded in 2015 by original designer Sharnel Guy, Sharnel Guy Swimwear has developed into a brand recognized and well known for its unique cut outs, bold colors and sexy artistic designs. Designed and based in Los Angeles California, our swimwear is for elite and classy women everywhere with a hint of uniqueness. We utilize some of the most exotic fabrics to create a luxurious custom-hardware look while exploring never seen designs.

Our Company elevates creativity in swimwear.

Designer: Sharnel Guy

@sharnelguy

https://www.sharnelguy.com/

Vilebrequin Celebrating 50 years of vacation, the French swimwear icon has all the ingredients to feel energized: joy, freedom, the seductive charm of Saint-Tropez back in 1971, and of course, an obsession with durable tailoring playful swimwear design.From fathers and sons to women and girls, ready-to-wear, accessories, and beach games, the House reflects the art of living in the sun all year long. Driven by innovation, Vilebrequin is focused on developing and implementing sustainable solutions, fabrics, and processes that make an impact on vacation, not on the oceans. A commitment made even stronger by the launch of the new Foundation Vilebrequin.

@vilebrequin

https://www.vilebrequin.com/eu/en/home

Willfredo Gerardo is a favorite among celebrities including Marjorie De Sousa, Daphne Joy, and Chiquis Rivera. The designs are frequently seen on major red-carpets and have been featured in Elle Bulgaria, Runway Magazine featuring Nancy O’Dell, and People en Español. Designer Willfredo Gerardo now resides in Miami, FL and is currently expanding his couture line.

Designer: Willfredo Gerardo

@willfredogerardo

Bronzed by Bloom Emily Bloom, founder of Bronzed by Bloom is a Celebrity Master Spray Tan artist and educator that specializes in sculpted techniques. Being a Canadian babe she truly understands the appreciation of receiving a good sunless tan. She is globally certified and is extremely passionate about her work. She thrives off giving babes the most natural tans, hence the natural progression into DTC take home products through her cofounded business Self Made Tanning. Her Self Made Tanning products are currently undergoing a complete rebrand and the pent up demand has left Canada wondering what they are going to do next

@bronzedbybloom

https://www.bronzedbybloom.com/

Cheryl’s Cookies Building on the belief that the world deserved a better cookie, one made with the freshest ingredients and utmost care, our founder compiled the beloved old-fashioned recipes from her Midwest roots and set to baking. Today, 40 years later, we still bake our famous cut-out cookies according to those original recipes before hand-icing them with our renowned buttercream frosting. Made from just four ingredients-butter, vanilla, evaporated milk, and powdered sugar -this frosting is what keeps Cheryl’s Cookies customers coming back, time after time. As the years have passed, we’ve added all sorts of delicious flavors like cinnamon, caramel, peanut butter and fruit to our buttercream recipe, but all of them have the rich creamy texture people crave. Of course, that’s not all we make. Along with our butter-rich cutouts, we also serve up a wide variety of cookies in dozens of flavors, gourmet brownies, cakes and a host of seasonal items, all made with the finest natural ingredients available.

@cherylscookies

https://www.cheryls.com/

Eat Me Guilt Free’s recipes are handcrafted by a registered nurse in the sunny city of Miami, FL. We are committed to creating protein-packed, portable, better-for-you foods. Eat Me Guilt Free provides healthy solutions for people who strive to live a healthier and active lifestyle without sacrificing their favorite foods.

@eatmeguiltfree

https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/

FRANZ Skincare We combine dermatology, pharmacy, chemistry, life science, chemical, bio and medical engineering to deliver results that are literally healing your skin from within. With knowledge from many different areas within the scientific community, FRANZ uses a diverse, cutting edge array of ingredients that are only the best quality and clinically proven to provide long-term regenerative results.

@franzskincareusa

https://franzskincareusa.com/

JAPONESQUE Born in Japan over 30 years ago, our products were inspired by the Japanese tradition of exceptional craftsmanship. Today, JAPONESQUE remains committed to this philosophy through our unparalleled research, development, and design process. Our discerning and uncompromising standards and our innovative approach to beauty tools ensure every product features quality craftsmanship, balanced design, and precision performance.

@japonesque

https://japonesque.com/

Martín Verastegui family is a family of winemakers. Respectful of the environment not only in general terms but in all of the phases involved in the manufacturing of wine. We respect the wine, the people who make and sell as well as the history of wine and the environment, that is why this business is booming because it is a healthy and respectful business. @cremitawines @martinverasteguivs

Paige How many of you found your true passion during these unusual and trying times? Believe it or not, that is how Paige was born. During quarantine, when all things were uncertain, there was one thing that was, business owner, Mallory Sanchez’s vision for creating a curated accessories collection. Although staying home did not require much dressing up, something about adding a piece of jewelry just made pajamas feel like we were ready for that next Zoom meeting. At Paige, we believe simplicity with a touch of a statement piece can create the ultimate wardrobe.Our mission is to help our customers feel confident and beautiful all while exceeding expectations in quality, value, and service.

@shoppaige_

https://shop-paige.com/

Pureology

PURE ORIGINS

Early adopters of keeping it clean.

Inspired by our home state of California, Pureology embraces an active outdoor lifestyle. We know how the sun, sand and surf can take a toll on your tresses. Pureology decided early on to take steps to live a mindful lifestyle that considers others, developing the cleanest products we can. Professional hair care that maintains your color while also protecting your hair’s health, the environment and the living things around us.

PURE PERFORMANCE

The OG’s of Clean Color Care.

Pure Ingredients that also deliver pure results. It’s nourishing color care that works, with proven performance and results that make maintenance easy. Not only does Pureology keep your color alive, but also tends to the needs of every hair type so you get intense treatments on top of your tone.

PURE INTENTIONS

Always Doing Better.

Made 100% Vegan, cruelty free, and with zero parabens or sulfates, our lines have a carefully selected balance of feel-good natural ingredients blended with high performing formulas that actually work. Our post-consumer recycled bottles hold ultra-rich, concentrated formulas that use less water and give you more payoff with less product. It’s clean, consciously made hair care with no compromises.

Hair Lead Jamie Wiley

@jamiewileyhair

@pureology #pureology #pureologyswimweek

https://www.pureology.com/home

Rockstar Energy Drink, founded in 2001, produces beverages that celebrate the young hustlers who are focused on their journey. With over 20 Rockstar Energy products and five sublines available at convenience and grocery outlets in over 30 countries globally, Rockstar gives you a bold, refreshing boost, full of benefits and loaded with flavors. For more information, visit

@rockstarenergy

www.rockstarenergy.com

Runway Rogue Inspired by her experiences on the Runways of Paris, New York and Milan alongside Kate, Christy, Linda and Naomi and from the covers of Vogue, Elle, Cosmopolitan and Allure, 90s Supermodel Patricia Hartmann created Runway Rogue Beauty. Patricia’s unique perspective on the transforming artistry of makeup, the performance required for all day magazine cover shoots and split-second fashion changes was forged working with the world’s most iconic makeup artists, and evolved as a mother and beauty entrepreneur focused on real life wearable cosmetics with skin care benefits. The result is high performance CleanLuxeBeauty products that are Runway Worthy-Made for Real Life…!

Instagram: @runway.rogue

Twitter: @runwayrogue

Facebook: @RunwayRogue

Pinterest: @runwayroguebeauty

https://runwayroguebeauty.com/

Savu Water The clean taste and soft feel of SAVU water is what sets it apart from other premium waters. This is thanks to the unique mineral profile that the water develops, as it slowly makes its way from pristine rainwater, filtering through volcanic rocks – absorbing essential electrolytes on the way – to the aquifer deep under the tropical rainforest. The islands of Fiji are famous for the quality of the water found in natural aquifers. This is because of the natural volcanic geology, the high levels of rainfall, it’s remoteness from pollution sources on other continents and much of the island is un-spoilt by development.

FACEBOOK – @SAVUWATER

INSTAGRAM – @savu_water

https://savuwater.com/

Sequin Wall USA is the premier provider of luxurious and dynamic sequin walls for the USA, Latin America & the Caribbean. We ignite curiosity and captivate attention with a unique and eye-catching experience. Sequin walls will elevate the design of your event, space, or brand by transforming your static space into a dynamic and vibrant showcase.

@SequinWallUSA #SequinWallUSA #TransformingSpaceWithDynamicDesign

https://sequinwallusa.com

Shibue Couture We didn’t cross the line, we erased it. Shibue provides revolutionary undergarments that allow women to wear the impossible, because they do the impossible every day. It all started with the Shibue No-Line Strapless Panty, and transformed into multiple undergarment solutions for any style imaginable. Now, Shibue is powering fashion down runways in New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and of course, Miami. From invisible panties to Shibue Skins to cover ups, you can’t see them, when an outfit looks perfect, you know they’re there. We invented coverage, comfort, and modesty – now all you have to do is wear it.

@shibue_official

https://www.thestyliststore.com/

The Makeup Light The Makeup Light is the only full-color spectrum LED panel trusted by professional artists to provide proper illumination every time. In 2013, makeup artist Vivian Baker needed a lighting upgrade. It needed to fit in the small spaces of her trailer, be bright, but not blinding, and have the full color spectrum and color temperature. Her husband, Michael Astalos, used his knowledge as a commercial photographer and electrical draftsman for lighting to create the first TML. The symbiotic relationship between Vivian and Michael has created the best lighting for artists because it has come out of a working need.

@themakeuplight

https://themakeuplight.com/

Vagary Worldwide is a leather goods company focusing on luxury and affordability. All of our products are handmade and sourced with the finest materials. Our sneaker, The Hustler, is for everyone that wants to strive for more. The is a classic style silhouette that can go from a day at the office to a night out on the town. Our brand mantra is all about hustle and work ethic to reach our goals in life. It is important for us to have this community of go getters and hustlers to motivate each other.

@VagaryWorldwide

https://vagaryworldwide.com/

