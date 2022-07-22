Miami Sustainable Swim Week with Bravo’s Lisa Nicole Cloud Collection Benefits Advocacy Against Youth Violence

Bravo’s Married to Medicine Star, Lisa Nicole Cloud headlined Miami Sustainable Swim Week, “One Night in Tangier” with The Lisa Nicole Collection at Kimpton Angler’s Hotel on July 17th. The show kicked off with a pre-event Cocktail & Networking Reception for BOSS Women for Fashion, Networking & Sisterhood in the hotel bar area, hosted by Natasha Hampton with light refreshments of wine and sangria. The fashion runway show was held on the swanky rooftop with a red carpet upon entry.

The second edition of ” Miami Sustainable Swim Week”, ‘One Night in Tangier’ featured the newest collections from some of the biggest celebrity designers such as Alister Mekhi, Tote&Carry, Lisa Nicole, and For the Stars Fashion House. A percent of the proceeds from the highlighted shows were donated to the LLKK Foundation to benefit advocacy against youth violence.

