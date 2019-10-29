Metersbonwe launched the new 2019 winter collection during PFW September 2019, a series of multi-color down jackets seen on many fashion outlets and fashion week icons such as Chris Lavish.

The material used is a thin and soft fabric, jointly developed by Metersbonwe and leading fabric suppliers. It was perfect for fashion week in Paris, as the weather of the 9am shows differs from the weather of the 6pm shows. The material is waterproof, oil-proof, windproof and prevents down penetration so it can last longer.

MetersBonwe

In addition, the high-density filling creates double warmth. The down is deeply cleansed and sanitized. At the same time, the anti-static and lock-down technology are used to treat the lining and filling.

In terms of color and design, this season’s new release is a good combination of global fashion trends, craftsmanship and functionality. It provides consumers of different ages with a variety of wear possibilities. The black version can be seen for more casual everyday wear as opposed to the platinum silver which can be used for fashion functions.

To keep up with their new leading combination of color patterns and technology you can follow them on @metersbonweofficial. Space age fashion brought to you in full color! #FashionToTheFuture

