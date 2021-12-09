Meet OLEADA, the Slow Fashion Label that gives back to modern women and the planet

OLEADA is a functionality-focused handbag brand that makes one-of-a-kind pieces to bring peace of mind to modern women. The rising label was found by Tiffany and Tracy as the two ambitious professionals realized the gap of living a desired and effortless lifestyle had on modern women.

With a vision powered by transnational and technical background, the duo aims to ease women’s everyday hassle by offering enjoyment with beautiful, functional, luxurious, and yet eco-conscious products.

Wavia BAG Forest – $595

Wavia BAG Chestnut – $595

Wavia BAG Latte – $595

The OLEADA Fall/Winter collection, designed in New York and inspired by the wavy geometric beauty in the masterpieces of Antoni Gaudi, perfectly blends fluid elegance with practical design and timeless silhouette. Stand-out styles include Wavia Bag, Marina Bucket, and Reverie Hobo. With versatility in mind, all pieces are designed with various compartments and convertible shoulder straps to offer a variety of wearable styles, including satchel, backpack, tote, and on-luggage.

Marina Bucket Onyx – $495

Marina Bucket Champagne – $495

With the environment in mind, OLEADA has expanded its efforts in sustainability beyond just a statement. Learning more about the environmental issues caused by the fashion industry, the brand has been dedicated to producing problem-solving bags by spearheading a synergistic partnership across its suppliers and manufacturers. Every handbag is comprised of recycled Italian leather with a focus on carbon footprint reduction during the manufacturing process. Also, the brand holds a recycling program that rewards customers who send back their used OLEADA bags.

Reverie Hobo Cloud – $395

Reverie Hobo Toffee- $395

Take a closer look at the sustainable and chic offerings above. You can head over to OLEADA’s web store to get your hands on the latest items.

