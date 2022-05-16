Belle Le Chic

Every model dreams of gracing the runways of New York Fashion Week, and a mother-daughter duo is making this a reality for 20 Australian models.

What started as a glamorous shopping expedition to some of the most prestigious suppliers in New York and Los Angeles in January of 2020 has become a sophisticated family business.

When searching for signature one-off pieces that would mesmerize at high-end events, 15-year-old Isabelle Kratz and her mother Jasmine sought to find the perfect dresses. They realized they had a knack for style, matched only by their hometown’s untapped need for boutique gowns.



Photos: Shutterfox Photography and Robyn Bonner Photography

With connections to some exclusive international suppliers, the pair launched a website, giving girls and women of all shapes, sizes, and ages, access to an incredible range of frocks for almost any event.

Then, in May last year, the daring duo opened their first dedicated Boutique – Belle Le Chic. Bringing together their love for the fashion industry, Jasmine’s business savvy, and Isabelle’s modeling experience, they have since seen unprecedented demand for their exclusive clothing brands. So much so that they now have the opportunity to showcase at New York Fashion Week Season 8 in September with hiTechMODA.

Isabelle was fortunate enough to be cast as a MODA Model in 2020 and walk in six shows in New York. It has been her dream to come back to New York Fashion Week, and this opportunity was too fantastic not to share with the models and their families who have helped Belle Le Chic flourish. As a result, the duo decided to cast the models to wear Belle Le Chic’s designer collections on the hiTechMODA runway. Jasmine and Isabelle chose their signature models and arranged a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to the United States, complete with an itinerary that included an extensive site-seeing tour.

The ten-day trip includes the first stop in Hawaii to shoot a campaign that will play on hiTechMODA Times Square billboards. Then onto New York for a day of site-seeing followed by hiTechMODA editorial photoshoots, and then rehearsals begin. Models will be walking three hiTechMODA showcases, with Belle Le Chic showcasing some of their favorite designers, including Australian labels Portia & Scarlett and Tania Olsen Designs and accessories by Turkish designer Gurel Bijuteri.

Belle Le Chic is proud to be coordinating the trip for 20 models and their families, with 53 in total traveling on the journey that will finish in Los Angeles to take in Hollywood and Disneyland before they head back down under.

Jasmine and Isabelle are already planning for 2023 with a waitlist of models wanting to represent Belle Le Chic at the hiTechMODA productions in New York, Paris, and London and bringing more Australian models and designer labels to the world stage.

Belle Le Chic is for every beautiful body, and they are excited to continue to work with the team at hiTechMODA, who are giving models and designers a platform to shine.

