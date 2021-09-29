Mechali Launches its Fourth Collection, “A Love Like No Other”

Mechali, a family fashion business founded on the value of brotherhood, released the Fall/Winter 2021 collection after a few months of silent hard work as they set out to redesign their website and revamp its brand image.

Since their establishment in 2019, they have materialized their family story through luxurious streetwear designs inspired by their Moroccan and South African heritage.



Mechali

Racing off the tracks and onto the streets, brothers and co-founders Jason and Dane created a nostalgic collection inspired by their childhood when they would watch their mechanic father work in his shop and take them to local car races. “The Mechali Motor Club,” as is printed on many of their designs, once again proves they have mastered storytelling through fashion design.

To them, family is a symbol of boundless, steadfast, and warm love. It is a value they see rarely reflected upon in the industry, which they chose to highlight—to honor their ancestors and inspire the young.

Their success has not come without challenge. From finding the right factories that ensure both premium quality and ability to realize their limited-edition pieces to being entirely self-funded, the brand has learned how to adapt to technical challenges, find its place within a diverse, competitive, and massive fashion market, and have a unique vision that they are eager to realize and share with their community members.

The new collection features a diverse range of timeless pieces, such as a forest-green knit cardigan, navy-blue crewneck featuring a “Casa de Mechali” embroidery, and classic t-shirts and denims. Now available online at Mechalico.com.

