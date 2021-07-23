Matte Collection Brings Bia And Standout Designs To Miami Swim Week

Miami Swim Week heated up this month drawing hundreds to the Magic City for runway shows and presentations. In one of the most popular shows of the week, MATTE COLLECTION brought entertainment and style together on the runway at Art Hearts Fashion.

Since MATTE COLLECTION hit the scene, the brand has experienced massive growth and enjoyed a rapidly expanding, devoted fanbase. Built on a simple, clean, minimalist aesthetic, MATTE COLLECTION has been able to draw wide appeal with consistent quality and fashion-forward styles.

The brand kicked off their Miami Swim Week show with an opening performance by rapper and Love & Hip Hop Miami frequent guest, Saucy Santana. Swim Week guests then enjoyed a standout collection alive with neon pops of color, daring cuts, barely-there bikinis and curve-hugging coverups. The label is at the forefront when it comes to promoting size inclusive fashion and their runway show proved just how much better a collection can be when it’s designed for everyBODY.

Designer and reality star Angela Simmons, who gained fame when she starred alongside father Reverend Run (of Run DMC) on MTV’s Run’s House, walked the runway, modeling an eye catching bright blue bikini. American Rapper BIA closed the show, treating guests to a performance of her hit song, “Whole Lotta Money”.

