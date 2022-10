This season’s collection is inspired by beauty from within and the concept of being beautiful from both the inside and out,” says Madeline Gardner.

“I design the gowns not just to be stunning on the outside, but a tremendous amount of detail goes into the interior construction of each gown. I’ve curated the most exquisite fabrics that speak to the collection’s level of luxury and rich details. My wish is always just to make the most beautiful gown.”

Madeline Gardner

##

Learn More

@madelinemcouture

With love,

FWO