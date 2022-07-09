Luxury Resort Wear Designer Marie France Van Damme’s Latest Collection

The new campaign was shot at a Moroccan-inspired oasis, that legendary photographer Philip Dixon designed to capture natural light throughout the day – paying homage to the brand philosophy of always chasing the sun.

Dressing with confidence lies at the heart of fashion designer Marie France Van Damme’s latest looks. The luxurious lifestyle collection empowers the wearer to feel perfectly dressed whatever the occasion, offering ease of movement, feminine shapes, and comfortable elegance. White, black, silver, and gold form the mainstays of the colour palette, enabling the clothes to be mixed and matched almost without trying. Think softly draped caftans in sheer silk chiffon, embellished with intricate embroidery, stylish ikat-print palazzo pants, and sarong skirts paired with easy-to-wear T-shirts and versatile swimwear that can take you instantly from poolside to party.

Although all of the new pieces are perfect for summer holidays, the overriding message is that the collection can, and should, be worn by women who want to look beautiful wherever they are – even in the comfort of their homes. Van Damme’s design ethos is a timeless style that is not trendy nor occasion-focused, making her clothes versatile additions to any wardrobe and worth the investment.



Marie France Van Damme

The new campaign was shot at a Moroccan-inspired oasis in Venice Beach, California, that legendary photographer Philip Dixon designed to capture natural light throughout the day – paying homage to the brand philosophy of always chasing the sun.

Marie France Van Damme’s new collection will be available in Van Damme’s stores in Hong Kong, Singapore, Miami, Beverly Hills, Dubai, Thailand, Morocco and from www.mariefrancevandamme.com

About Marie France Van Damme

Marie France Van Damme is a Canadian-born, Hong Kong-based fashion designer and author, whose high-end lifestyle brand is inspired by her travels and personal style. The eponymous label, which was founded in 2011, is defined by an edited collection of elegant and timeless staples, with every piece designed to transition seamlessly from city to resort. Thanks to a traceable and transparent supply chain, small-batch production and a manufacturing process that takes place under one roof, Marie France Van Damme empowers consumers to shop luxuriously but responsibly. Her collections are available from boutiques in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, Marrakech, Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket as well as from Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, Le Bon Marché, Neiman Marcus.

