Luli Fama Showcased The Latest In Swimwear And Resort For 2022 At Paraiso Miami Beach On July 10

Internationally recognized and celebrity-favored women’s luxury swim and resort wear brand, Luli Fama, returned to the in-person swim week experience to showcase the best in swimwear and resort with a beach party-themed runway show “Revel in the Sun” at PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2021.

Guests were treated to the hottest beach blowout celebration on the runway this year on July 10th at the PARAISO Runway Tent at The Collins Park.



Inspired by extravagant seaside beach parties in Mykonos and the confident, empowered, bold, and sophisticated Luli Babes, the anticipated 2022 collection included an assortment of colors ranging from bright and bold neons to elegant, subtle pastels, textured material, embellished suits, and eye-catching sophisticated resort wear.

Miami-based founders Lourdes “Luli” Hanimian and Augusto Hanimian captivated the city’s culturally rich and energetic nature while drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean, making the collection an homage to the brand’s contemporary designs rooted in the beach life mindset.

Luli Fama, a women’s luxury swim and resort wear brand, is globally recognized for its universally flattering fit, immaculate designs and eclectic mix of vibrant hues. The assortment of exclusive pieces are made from exquisite shape enhancing fabrics that accentuate a woman’s figure and topped with details that speak volumes. Each piece is designed carefully to complement one another and can be worn day or night and styled for any occasion. The cosmopolitan culture and Latin influence are apparent in the custom contemporary silhouettes and intense motifs, making sure that each piece tells a story. As Luli Fama continues to expand into new markets, the brand continues to maintain its rank as the “celebrity-favored swimwear brand”. The Luli Fama Miami store is located 8785 NW 13th Terrace in Miami, FL. For more information, visit lulifama.com.

In July 2018, PARAISO opened its doors in Miami Beach to unveil a brand new breed of experiential festival that creatively united the world’s favorite fashion, wellness, beauty and lifestyle brands. A multi-day fashion fair centralized in Collins Park and stretching to all surrounding areas of South Beach, PARAISO champions the core values of innovation, originality and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art and social media.

