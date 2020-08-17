Luli Fam Swim & Resort-wear Reveals the 1st Capsule of the 2021 Collection, “Goddess Allure”

Edgy designs & vibrant prints will have everyone doing a double-take

The internationally known swimwear brand Luli Fama, has unveiled the 1st of 4 capsules that make up the anticipated 2021 Collection, “GODDESS ALLURE”.

The new assortment is comprised of new, trendy, show-stopping and edgy silhouettes. With the launch of each capsule, customers will unravel a piece of the story behind the 2021 collection Inspired by empowered, bold and sophisticated Luli Babes, The new collection is comprised of the brand’s signature styles and ultra-modern designs, that lends a chic fashion statement to any summer wardrobe, while accentuating a women’s figure.



Luli Fam

Staying true to Luli Fama’s DNA, the collection offers one of a kind pierces in vibrant hues, lively metallics, sassy animal prints and femine floral motifs. From flirty bandeaus to sexy triangle tops and cheeky Brazilian ruched and high- cut bottoms, each piece was made to be mixed and matched, allowing customers to select specially designed looks and highlight her best features.

Along with the new assortment of stunning swimwear, customers will be introduced to the brand’s fashionable, comfortable and elevated resort-wear collection. The ready to wear cover ups and clothing, are designed to complement the swimsuits, while being versatile enough to be worn day or night and for any occasion. The limited exclusive collection can be found at ww.lulifama.com. To learn more about the brand, visit: @LuliFamaSwimwear.

About Luli Fama

Founded in 2003, Luli Fama is an internationally known, women’s luxury swim and resort-wear brand known for its universally flattering fit and vibrant hues. The sophisticated and

stylish designs are made from exquisite shape- enhancing fabrics that accentuate a woman’s figure and highlights her best features. As a global industry leader, Luli Fama is sold across 80 countries and in the world’s most reputable and luxurious department, boutique and online retail stores. As Luli Fama continues to expand into new markets, the brand continues to maintain its rank as the “celebrity-favored swimwear brand”.

