Lucyd® Smart Eyewear Debuts First-Ever ChatGPT Voice-Enabled Spring Eyewear Line

The brand celebrated with a VIP Launch Event in Miami with Top Celebrities, Fashion Influencers and Investors for a First-Look Lyte 2.0 Spring Eyewear Runway Show

Elevate your eyewear with Lucyd’s new app which makes all of the brand’s Smart eyewear ChatGPT enabled: https://lucyd.co

Lucyd® is disrupting the eyewear fashion world with the launch of its new Lyte 2.0 Spring Eyewear Collection, which made its first debut to the media, influencers and investors this past weekend in Wynwood at WYN 317 Art Gallery.

Say hello to Voice-enabled ChatGPT Sunglasses and Prescription eyewear from Lucyd!

Smart eyewear will never be the same— Lucyd’s newest Smartphone app debuted in the iOS and Google App stores, making its Smart Audio Sunglasses and Prescription glasses ChatGPT enabled. This is the first of its kind and no better than publicly traded technology fashion company, Innovative Eyewear Inc. to do it on a globally recognized landscape.

Lucyd®

Dozens of stunning influencers, models, socialites, entertainers, entrepreneurs and media came together in Miami’s growing Wynwood district to attend Lucyd’s VIP Fashion Show Activation & Presentation at amidst beautiful art gracing the walls of WYN 317 Art Gallery. This indoor and outdoor party celebrated the launch of Lucyd’s ChatGPT Smart audio eyewear— now the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence is hands-free and easily accessible within milliseconds via voice command.

Lucyd®’s Spring 2023 men’s and women’s eyewear collection has the potential to make a serious dent in the fashion eyewear market, which is expected to hit $215 Billion by 2025. “Our latest generation of smart glasses combines sleek design with open-ear headphones, UV protection, prescription lenses and voice assistance into one innovative, lightweight eyewear product that is equally beautiful and functional,” Gross said.

Lucyd’s quadrasonic speakers, open-air audio eyewear design are equipped with an ultra clear microphone, polarized UV 400 lenses and a 12-hour battery life. “Our R&D process enabled us to debut a seamless collection of sunglasses and prescription eyeglasses that easily work with the world’s smartest Artificial Intelligence platform, ChatGPT. “This is something the Smart Eyewear market has yet to see and we’re excited to transform eyewear the way Smart watches were initially disrupted years ago by Apple,” Gross continued.

Download the Lucyd beta app now for a 30 day free trial and unlock the possibilities of ChatGPT-enabled smart glasses.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of cutting-edge smart eyewear for numerous fashionable smart eyewear brands including Lucyd®, Nautica® & Eddie Bauer®. True to the company’s mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, its proprietary Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives. Innovative Eyewear offers hundreds of sunglass and prescription eyewear frame designs to meet the global needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore the company’s continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit www.lucyd.co.

The Apple iOs Lucyd App is live:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lucyd/id1672787114

Product, Lifestyle, & App photos/videos:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Mohw3qV05xTFlijScttyyeknKt5BCZfE

LAUNCH PRESS RELEASE: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Mohw3qV05xTFlijScttyyeknKt5BCZfE

LUCYD SMART EYEWEAR MIAMI LAUNCH EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Singer and Miami influencer, Sarah Micheaa, was spotted in attendance wearing a stylish pair of Lucyd sunglasses that are built with Bluetooth, four surround sound speakers, 12-hour battery life and voice control enabled.

Fashion influencer Miki attends Lucyd’s Smart AI Eyewear Launch Party in Wynwood

Miami Fashion Influencers Lisa & Pylyp attended and walked the iconic purple carpet runway wearing ChatGPT enabled Lucyd Eyewear

LEFT: Lucyd Runway Show Models

RIGHT: Kate Budzinski wearing Lucyd Smart AI Eyewear

Miami Fashion Influencers Calli, Sabel Locklear & Bianka Chan attended the Lucyd Smart Eyewear Fashion Show Launch Event in Wynwood Miami

DJ CARDI wearing Lucyd Smart Sunglasses as he DJ’d the event.

The Fort Lauderdale Blogger along with Gitana Rosa Vanessa, Wendy Regalado, renowned local artist Vic Garcia, fashion model Bianka Chan, and lifestyle fashion influencers Marissa & Mike also attended the brand’s launch event rocking stylish Lucyd eyewear. Fitness model and social media influencer, Calli Henley, hit the runway in style wearing Lucyd Smart Sunglasses

LEFT: Lexi Rae Gove; CENTER: Wendy Regalado; RIGHT: TimurDC rocks a sleek pair of ChatGPT enabled sunglasses from Lucyd

Major appreciate to top local media members from Miami Magazine, Miami New Times and the Miami Herald for attending our fabulous debut event in tropical Miami!

Over 125 beautiful attendees enjoyed decadent food, premium cocktails, stunning art gracing the WYN 317 gallery and a live fashion show catwalk with vibrant beats by Miami’s very own, DJ Cardi.

Lucyd’s executive leadership team, co-founders and CEO, Harrison Gross, are seen in the photo above attending the launch of Lucyd’s new Smart Audio Eyewear and its Lucyd Smartphone app. Mr. Gross presented Lucyd’s patent-pending ChatGPT enabled Smart sunglasses and prescription eyewear line from the 2023 Spring Lyte 2.0 Collection in front of a buzzing crowd on Thursday evening, April 20th. From writing poems and books, to writing and verbalizing a witty marriage proposal to discovering where the best places to eat and party in Miami are, with a simple question posed to the glasses, in a matter of milliseconds, ChatGPT’s AI offers all the perfect answers right in your ear. Equipped with 4 surround sound speakers, Bluetooth, crisp dual mics, open ear audio and simple touch controls, Lucyd Smart Audio Glasses are redefining eyewear and the integration of AI in the daily lives of humans.

Now Lucyd glasses cannot only offer consumers easy ways to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform tasks, but it now can instantly help them tap into ChatGPT’s powerful AI hands-free. “From translating languages to looking up recipes and asking questions about pop culture, consumers will receive audible answers in real-time via OpenAI’s ChatGP artificial intelligence. Consumers can verbally ask questions to ChatGPT through microphones seamlessly built into Lucyd glasses and hear the responses through stereo speakers. The Lucyd app is device agnostic and works with other hearables, including Apple’s AirPods®. Additionally, the app may also be used via a streamlined visual interface on any smartphone to enhance accessibility,” says Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

This smart eyewear app launch integrating ChatGPT marks a major shift in the global fashion eyewear market. “With our new Lucyd app, which is free to Lucyd eyewear customers, we are continuing to make smart eyewear more accessible and functional. It’s our belief that a great pair of smart glasses is defined by three key factors: beautiful design, innovative technology, and functionality for all-day wear. The Lyte 2.0 eyewear collection successfully offers these attributes and now provides a fourth factor–access to the world’s most popular Artificial Intelligence assistant. By connecting to ChatGPT via voice command on Lucyd smart eyewear, users can access a wealth of detailed information on just about any subject, making it one of the most powerful mobile learning systems available,” Gross said.

Lucyd Lyte® 2.0 eyewear is available in 15 distinct styles, all of which are available with prescription or sunglass lenses, and offers the most robust and versatile line of smart eyewear in the global eyewear market. “Lucyd smart eyewear makes it easy to use ChatGPT by combining the strength of a natural language AI bot with the natural ergonomic interface of speaking and listening on a hands-free wearable device,” Gross continued.

With this latest debut, Lucyd Smart Eyewear is fusing AI technology and style to disrupt the eyewear fashion market thanks to its new audio and speaker enabled eyewear that seamlessly integrates and operates with ChatGPT via voice command through Siri or Google Voice. “Our Smart glasses go beyond listening to music or taking a phone call–Now consumers can go from stylish and smart to gifted, with audio ChatGPT integration available right in their ears,” said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Lucyd® is a globally recognized, award-winning tech eyewear brand which holds dozens of patents for its new eyewear brands, making it a competitively positioned company in the eyewear market. “With proprietary technology and stylish designs made to elevate customers’ eyewear experience, our eyewear is made to provide the ultimate combination of style and functionality,” Gross said.

The power of AI chatbots has become undeniable over the last year. Coupling it with an ergonomic, spoken interface makes it easier to realize its promise. It’s time to go beyond the QWERTY keyboard, popularized in 1873 with the introduction of the iconic remington typewriter. Conversations with AI chatbots are now voice enabled and available on-the-go through the entire Lyte 2.0 line.

To celebrate the debut of Lucyd’s new consumer AI hardware technology eyewear debut to the world, the company is hosting a private VIP media and influencer event in Wynwood Miami on April 20th, 3023 during Miami’s premiere Emerge Americas technology conference.

Spring 2023 Lucyd Smart AI-Enabled Eyewear Includes:

Darkside – $199; Darkside Bluetooth smart glasses from Lucyd feature a flat brow design blending mid-century and modern style seamlessly. A perfect accompaniment for those who appreciate a timeless yet contemporary look.

Dynamo – $199; Dynamo audio smart glasses offer a refined matte black finish on a bold flat front, an exciting new twist on the classic Roy Orbison silhouette.

Earthbound – $229; The Lucyd Earthbound smart sunglasses offer a fresh tech take on the classic Clubmaster style. An old-school favorite with all-around appeal, offering a great look with any lens tint on any face shape.

Eclipse – $199; The Lucyd Eclipse audio smart glasses offer an elevated take on the trending crystal-front, black-temple wayfarer. Subtle enough to be your daily driver, but with a touch of flair to stand out from the crowd.

Electra – $229; The Electra frame from Lucyd is the epitome of bold style offering a matte black brushed titanium front with a glamorous bright gold rim that offers an excellent crossover size that looks great as a sunglass or an eyeglass. Recommend to be paired with a Transitions® lens.

Fusion – Available for $199, this classic sunglass is available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices and fuses smart sunglass technology with a cool, glossy black wayfarer with a hidden blue detail on the inner temples. The Fusion style offers an excellent crossover size that looks great for both Rx and sunglass wear.

Millennia – Available for $199, the Millennia audio glasses from Lucyd feature a slightly oversized butterfly front in luxurious champagne crystal, with eye-popping glossy white temples. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Moonshot – Available for $199, trendsetters can experience the apex of sleek design with Moonshot audio glasses from Lucyd, which offers a round-cat shape frame with a lux matte finish. A crossover shape ideal for Transitions® lenses. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Nebula – Available food $199, elevate your style with Nebula audio glasses from Lucyd get a sleek contoured look, offering the perfect frame size for a modern and sophisticated look. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Penubra – Available for $199, Lucyd Penumbra Bluetooth smart glasses offer bold geometric angles that defy the status quo with every contour and offer a futuristic look in glossy black perfect designed for intrepid adventurers. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Shimmer – Available for $229, Shimmer Lucyd smart glasses bring the ultimate flair of rose gold titanium to smart eyewear for the first time. Delicate and chic matte ivory temples round out the Shimmer as one of Lyte 2.0’s most feminine styles. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Starlyte – Available for $199, the Lucyd Starlyte smart glasses offer a defined modern cat eye featuring upturned lenses and bowed browline, achieving the perfect symmetrical balance of beauty and elegance. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Starseeker – Available for $229, Lucyd Starseeker titanium audio glasses are made of a brushed gunmetal titanium front and temples, providing an audacious yet sophisticated look. This design is the longest temple length available and is available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Stratus – Available for $199, Lucyd Stratus audio glasses are modern and feature subtle features, clean corners and sleek curves, making it the perfect frame for any occasion. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

Voyager – Available for $199, Blaze past the limit with the Voyager Bluetooth glass from Lucyd, featuring a trendy acetate aviator shape and a double brow bar. Wide fit with a large eye box. Our widest fitting frame for men with large heads. Available in 14 different UV 400 lens color choices.

##

