Luar S/S 2022 Ready-To-Wear Runway Show

The interiority of our world builds itself around a single grain of sand, an irritation, a sensation synonymous with an oscillating sense of gravity, turning seasons with the wind when the feeling is right.

The tide recedes, the moon pulses above the horizon and a pearl endures as if it were the shadow of a past self, vacillating. Designer Raul Lopez opens the palm of his hand to reveal this pearl and LUAR’s Spring Summer 2022 Collection titled Teteo Basico.

Luar

Photos: Dan & Corina Lecca

Following the brand’s three-season hiatus, Lopez introduces LUAR’s next chapter, one that is anchored by self-preservation and balanced by a desire for a longevity defined by emotional sustainability. The initial looks refamiliarize us with the brand’s ethos, weighty fabrics, twills and denim –– the shelled exterior that has yielded both acclaim and dissension when worn as an autobiographical narrative for Lopez. He equates these material source codes with misconception and seeks to reclaim his identity from previous notions of expectation to break the mold for BIPOC and subversive-airing designers. Utilizing silks, organzas and tulle, Lopez tangibly cultivates softness, a new, literal feel for LUAR that directly reflects the version of the self Lopez wants you to see.

Teteo Basico is an invitation for embrace. The same way that the idea of culture has been co-opted by the masses, the “underground” made to surface alongside those who don’t even know who to credit for their latest obsession, Lopez now opts to supplant “basic.” Focusing on wearability and nuanced commercialism, Lopez still supersedes standard industry definitions of trends and practices – turning basic into camp and trend-setting into candor. The pearl only becomes visible after the shell has been cracked.

WHEN: Saturday September 11th 2021, 9PM

WHERE: 154 Scott Ave. Brooklyn NY 11237

SHOW CREDITS:

Styling: Kyle Luu

Makeup: Jen Myles @ Streeters (Sponsored by MAC)

Hair: Evanie Frausto @ Streeters (Sponsored by Cutler/Redken)

Nails: Naomi Yasuda @ Management Artists

Set Design: Dong-Ping Wong

Music: Gatekeeper

Casting: Brent Chua & Katherine Mateo

PR: Gia Kuan Consulting & The Hinton Group

Production: Leonel Becerra

Special Thanks: Your Friends In New York™, Jordan, Boxed Water Is Better, Ruby, Cutler, MAC Cosmetics

ABOUT LUAR

LUAR is the reversed namesake label of Brooklyn-based designer Raul Lopez, former co-founder of Hood By Air. Of Dominican descent, Lopez began to design at the age of 12 and growing up was inspired by the fluidity of the downtown New York scene. The philosophy of LUAR lies in the intersection of New York City and the Dominican Republic, promoting the constant curiosity of tomorrow. LUAR has been worn and supported by the likes of Bella Hadid, Christina Aguilera, Future, Kylie Jenner, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Solange Knowles, Tyga, Theophilus London, and more. In 2018, Raul was a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund.

##

Learn More

@luar

With love,

FWO