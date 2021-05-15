London Fashion Week Presented By Clearpay Announces Dates For June And September 2021

The British Fashion Council (BFC) today announces that the next edition of London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay will take place from Saturday 12th to Monday 14th June 2021.

London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay will combine menswear and womenswear collections and run as a digital-first event on www.londonfashionweek.co.uk with a number of Covid-secure physical activations in line with Government guidelines.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay September 2021 will run from Friday 17th to Tuesday 21st September, with a combination of physical and digital activations, marking a long-awaited cultural reopening of London.

Known for its exceptional creative talent, London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay June 2021 will once again celebrate excellence in design and creativity while enabling responsible growth for participating designers. Taking place after the Institute of Positive Fashion Forum (IPF Forum), a thought leadership event bringing together key voices from the fashion industry and beyond on June 10th, London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay will emphasize the three IPF pillars: Environment, People and Community & Craftsmanship. More information on IPF Forum and tickets are available here.

The provisional line up for this June includes collection launches and digital events from:

Ahluwalia l av vattev l Bethany Williams l Dilara Findikoglu Ltd l JORDANLUCA l Liam Hodges l LYPH l MARQUES ‘ ALMEIDA l Nicholas Daley l Olubiyi Thomas l Per Götesson l Preen by Thornton Bregazzi l PRONOUNCE l QASIMI l ROBYN LYNCH l STAXX l TEIJA l University of Westminster l DiscoveryLAB in collaboration with TONI&GUY featuring ABIGAIL AJOBI, AUROBOROS, Azura Lovisa, BÉHEN, CHLOE BAINES, DJOKIC, MAXIME, MAYYAAGAYEVA, NOIRGAZE, Paolo Carzana and SHEK LEUNG.

The provisional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

The LFW digital platform launched in June 2020 and is a year-round platform, constantly updated for retailers, media and consumers to view and buy collections. The platform will continue to serve as the Official Digital Hub and will be freely accessible to everyone, industry professionals and global fashion consumers alike, enabling collaboration and bringing together fashion, culture and technology.

