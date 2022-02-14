London Fashion Week is Open to Everyone! Here’s How to Get Involved

London Fashion Week presented by Clearpay 2022 is back next Friday and with it returns the City Wide Celebration, a programme of events and promotions taking place throughout London that everyone can enjoy.

Running from Friday 18th to Tuesday 22nd February alongside the London Fashion Week show schedule, the programme brings together over 150 stores, restaurants and bars with over 350 events, including parties, previews, gifting, bespoke menus, workshops and much more.

Explore the map of activities and plan your London Fashion Week day out

City Wide Celebration

Experience London Fashion Week Designers In Store

When planning your LFW City Wide Celebration, don’t forget to explore the on-schedule designers involved in the event. Visit the ERDEM Store to discover the first Men’s Collection and enjoy a complimentary gift with purchase, head to Rixo on the King’s Road to receive a free gift with purchase or visit the London College of Fashion next Saturday for a showroom which will feature work from their world class designers.

Explore the full LFW schedule

