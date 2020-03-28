Summer Fashion Shows Cancelled

French fashion’s main body, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, has canceled the upcoming men’s and couture fashion weeks, slated to take place this June and July.

The Camera Nazionale della Moda, whose shows comprise much of Milan Fashion Week, has also just postponed its June men’s shows, planning to move them to coincide with the women’s shows in September.

In New York, the CFDA is advising American designers to skip Resort 2021 collections in May and June, and has postponed its mens shows as well.

Meanwhile, designers are exploring ways of showcasing content digitally.

According to the FHCM: “The Fédération is actively working with its members on possible alternatives.” And the Camera Nazionale della Moda writes, “We are working on new digital formats and new ways of encounter, in order to create a new storytelling.”

Meanwhile, Vogue and the CFDA have founded A Common Thread to raise funds for American fashion industry workers.

Stay tuned as we learn more.

