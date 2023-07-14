Lincoln Road’s Liliana Montoya Presents “Lotus”

On Saturday night, the incredibly talented Latina fashion designer, Liliana Montoya, debuted her newest swim collection– LOTUS,at The Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, not far from her boutique on Lincoln Road.

As a model turned swimwear designer, Liliana Montoya walked down the runway alongside her team of models and showcased her curated collection inspired by nature – from flora prints and animals, emphasizing the soils and elements of the Earth, sustainability and native tribes.

Liliana Montoya Swim offers a wide portfolio of garments, from bikinis, trikinis, accessories, towels and clothing for the family and collaborations with other designers, including hats, bags, sandals and jewelry.

Liliana Montoya Swim is located on the 1100 Block of Lincoln Road, the world-renowned, outdoor pedestrian promenade in the heart of Miami Beach.



lilianamontoya.com

