LILIANA MONTOYA’s Mermaids & Goddesses Walked The Runway at Miami Swim Week

On Saturday night, LILIANA MONTOYA Swim fiercely closed off the days festivities at MIAMI SWIM WEEK “THE SHOWS” debuting the brand’s new swim collection for the 2023 season with her show LILIANA MONTOYA Swim x KIMERA Labs “LA DIOSA”. As a model turned swimwear designer, Liliana Montoya walked down the runway alongside her team of “Goddesses”.

LA DIOSA, is a curated collection for the conscious heart & soul, inspired by the Goddess that is within all women.

The warrior goddess and angelic beauty from within was unveiled on the Miami runway.

Liliana Montoya invited us to dive deep within and discover our true beauty, potential and power.

The path of A Warrior, a Queen, A Goddess.



Liliana Montoya

Photos: Simon Soong

The show began by a special montage video with voiceover by the designer, from the “La Diosa” campaign filmed in Tulum, followed by a fierce performance by the talented Kristen Knight, who set the stage for the lineup of models showcasing looks from the brand’s #LaDiosa collection.

Liliana Montoya Swim latest swimwear collection is all about sexy nude tones, gold bikinis and knitwear that has a touch of the divine. Using crochet macrame thread and some sustainable materials. Her brand is inspired by mermaids, coral reef, seaweed, and scale patterns. Montoya says her goal is to “help every woman feel beautiful and transform into a mermaid” and “bringing the legend of mermaids back to life”.

Some of the known models who walked in the show are Emma Golijanin (Co-founder and Creative Director of 44 AEONS ) , who produced the show alongside Liliana Montoya. Sports Illustrated Model Kelly Hughes, Actress Zita Vass, Telemundo Host Daniella Duran, Miss World Dominican Republic 2021 Emmy Pena, Fig O’Reilly Engineer and Miss Universe Ireland 2019. Ninoska Vasquez philanthropist and former Miss Venezuela.

Liliana Montoya has partnered this year with ACE ( Artist Crowdfund Exchange ) as one of the first Swimwear designer to launch an NFT Token, the “LMS” token, just 2 weeks before her show allowing her fans to get behind the scenes content, exclusive VIP access and preferred access to the shows livestream.

LILIANA MONTOYA Swim is a philanthropic apparel line seeking to promote the welfare of the most vulnerable communities from Colombia, specially at the Amazonas. The meticulously handmade garments are thread by hand by skilled craftswomen in Colombia – Antioquia & Amazonas. Some of the garments have accessories woven with fibers representing their ancestral culture and connection with the natural environment. Through her brand, Montoya seeks to give back to her roots, donating 10% of net proceeds from the collection’s magnificent line of bracelets & anklets to her charity # SizeYourHeart.

“#SizeYouHeart is a lifestyle and motivating movement for the new generation to be its best.”

About the Designer:

Colombian fashion model turned designer, Liliana Montoya is the founder and creative director of LILIANA MONTOYA Swim. In 2006, she brought her creative vision to life. With her tropical roots and Latin-based diverse designs, her unique style is influenced by her culture, adding luxury without ostentation. As an iconic touch, she replaced the M from Montoya in her signature with a heart, which became the registered trademark of the brand. Today, each of her bikinis includes a gold-touched heart ornament, a reflection of her warmth and passion connecting to the universal symbol of love and romance.

Liliana Montoya’s collections have been featured in runways like Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, Miami International Fashion Week, and Funkshion Swim Week. Her bikinis have been on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar “Argentina,” and in various national publications, Sports Illustrated, FHM, Maxim, GQ, Women’s Health, Seventeen, Marie Claire to name a few.

lilianamontoya.com

