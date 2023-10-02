Leonard Paris – Collection SS24 Paris Fashion Week

A sun at its zenith. The scorching summer heat. A glamorous seaside. Georg Lux, creative director of the LEONARD House, is inspired by the warm, sensual atmosphere of the Cédte d’Azur. As in the french movie “La piscine” by Jacques Deray.

The heroine he dresses is a free-spirited girl in an evanescent dress, free from conventions.

She approaches trends casually, moving nonchalantly in the shade of umbrella pines, on the outskirts of a white villa in the heights of Saint-Tropez. From the morning, when the rays skim the panorama, to midday, when they are at their most powerful, to the evening, when the golden hues put on a show, the houses with their organic, modern shapes set the scene for this collection, which is perfectly timeless. « | admire Jacques Couélle’s work, explains



Leonard Paris

Georg Lux. With his “maisons-paysages”, the man nicknamed “the billionaires’ architect” liked his buildings to blend perfectly into their natural environment. » As do the light and airy garments of this spring-summer 2024 season, which melt into the torpor of a scorching summer.

The sensual white suit jacket that opens the show is worn on the skin. The same way Bianca Jagger wore hers on her wedding day with Mick. Of course, the house’s signature floral prints are also featured. The perfect expression of joie de vivre. In addition to these iconic pieces, LEONARD’’s style knows how to renew itself: flowing, flared pants, loose, poetic blouses, ponchos, slingbacks and an already iconic bag, the new creations are rife. The perfect outfit for swimming in happiness… and soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

