Lein Returns to New York City With Fall 2023 Bridal Collection

LEIN, the contemporary bridal label known for its unique approach to wedding dressing, will be showcasing its Fall 2023 Bridal Collection in New York this April after a 3-year hiatus. The highly-anticipated event will be held at The New York EDITION from April 12-14, 2023.

Designer Meredith Stoecklein, who spent nearly a decade in New York City before temporarily closing her label due to the impact of COVID-19, has returned to the fashion scene with a new perspective. Her latest collection celebrates the collision of her two worlds – city versus country – and is inspired by her move to her family’s ranch in Idaho.

The collection features traditional silhouettes reimagined with unexpected details, rich textures, and expert tailoring. The pieces are boldly feminine and grounded in carefree elegance, reflecting the modern bride who values versatility and wearability beyond her wedding day.

“I’ve always designed beyond the wedding day in mind. I think some of these pieces can be incorporated back into your wardrobe and cherished for a lifetime,” says Stoecklein.

The LEIN Fall 2023 Bridal Collection promises to be a visual feast for fashion lovers, and a celebration of the joy and romance of weddings.

About LEIN

LEIN is a ready-to-wear and made-to-order collection for your wedding day and every day, designed and hand-crafted in New York City.

A New York Parsons Institute graduate, founder and designer, Meredith Stoecklein’s first foray into fashion began at Zac Posen and Narciso Rodriguez. Meredith then transitioned into the world of celebrity dressing, working directly with seamstresses at Chanel couture while honing an appreciation and keen understanding of craftsmanship. This rare glimpse into the myriad details and intricate construction of each dress had a profound effect on Meredith. After working for a CFDA Incubator menswear designer and fine-tuning her tailoring and business acumen, Meredith chose to forge her own path with a new concept of wedding wear.

LEIN has become a go-to brand for brides and sophisticated women alike, offering a range of stunning dresses and separates that are designed to be worn again and again. Each piece is crafted with the highest quality materials and meticulous attention to detail, resulting in a luxurious and wearable collection. With a passion for creating timeless, elegant pieces, Meredith has become a well-respected figure in the industry, known for her attention to detail and ability to blend classic and contemporary styles seamlessly.

