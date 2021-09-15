LaSette Lingerie Debuts at New York Fashion Week with Empowering Runway Show, “The Armor”

Black-owned lingerie label LaSette made their debut at New York Fashion Week with “Runway 1 – The Armor” over the weekend as part of the shows at Runway 7 Fashion.

The collection, designed by Shiara LaSette Robinson, is inspired by women’s movements dating back to the 1920’s through modern day, in tandem with the historical rise of lingerie as garments, not simply hardware.



Photos: Keith Montero @keefshoots

This collection explores agency of one’s body, the relemation of power, limitless confidence, and the authority to luxuriate. Robinson brought in Kadeem Alphanso Fyffe, as collaborator for the brand’s first runway iteration. Even the show name refers to lingerie as an agent for confidence and courage.

Robinson started the brand determined to change a lot of the stigma associated with lingerie, as well as use the brand to champion women of all backgrounds, body types, and ethnicities — especially Black women. “The Armor” is a celebration of womanhood in all its forms, and a tribute to their endless remarkability.

“For me this show represents how by building at my own pace, I can honor women. Proud is an understatement on how I feel about the looks we present, and collaborating with Kadeem Alphanso Fyffe” said Robinson.

The show also featured a number of different styles from Bandelettes, whose collection of thigh-bands reduce friction for women of all sizes.The brand’s messaging of body positivity and inclusivity is synonymous with that of LaSette, and added an extra element of detail to each look.

Also featured was jewelry by BEN ONI, nails by The Nailest, and music by Stephanie Garced & Anny Warhol.

About LaSette Lingerie

Shiara LaSette Robinson founded her eponymous New York City based lingerie brand in 2018. Inspired by women reclaiming power over their bodies and what encapsulates them, her goal is to empower women to feel limitless in lingerie from day to night. LaSette is available at https://www.lasette.shop.

About Kadeem Alphanso Fyffe

Kadeem Alphanso Fyffe, 29, is a Jamaican-American fashion designer. He currently serves as the Head of Design for multiple activewear start-ups. He was named to Out Magazine’s 2020 Out100 List for designs which directly supported the LGBTQ+ community. Fyffe will be launching their namesake ready-to-wear collection in FW22.

