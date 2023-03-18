Laraque NYC Celebrates Resort ‘23

Laraque, an NYC based designer label that represents expressing your inner divine feminine energy into fruition, brought its new collection, Resort ‘23, to an exclusive in-person experience at the Ludlow House this past weekend.

Laraque was created by Danielle Laraque when she was just five years old. Entering her own self reflective universe at such a young age, she hand sewed mini skirts and off-shoulder tops which have now evolved into a mature collective source of pieces that encourage you to channel your inner divine feminine.

Danielle Laraque and the brand’s new creative director, Alani Noëlle (a.k.a Wuzg00d) curated an introduction soiree for their creative and innovative supporters to view and enjoy the new collection in person on March 11th, 2023. The colorful, funky, yet soft and delicate collection is a blend of pieces that represent the spectrum of femininity. From delicate silk chiffon ensembles to powerful leather pieces that bring out your inner “dark” femme fatale, Laraque intentionally cultivated an event that reflects everything the Resort ‘23 pieces represent. The Ludlow’s low dimmed, upscale, and glamorous environment along with its carefully crafted drink menu that mirrored the collection pieces’ names created a one-of-a-kind exclusive experience.

The night was filled with music by DJ No Promises, drinks and dancing around the new collection that altogether cultivated an elegant, unique escape. Laraque NYC represents finding the expressive factor of ourselves. With a carefully orchestrated production for an intricate collection, the Laraque Team managed to translate it into the perfect intimate soiree.

