L’AGENCE Spring 22 Collection “Champ de Fleurs”

For the Spring 22 collection titled “Champ de Fleurs”, L’AGENCE digitally unveils a collection focused on the female form and female silhouettes, set against a floral runway backdrop, the bold and bright colors of the collection aims to portray a feeling of euphoria and optimism.

The Californian brand, known for producing elevated closet staples across a seasonal range, introduces new silhouettes for occasion-wear that lends itself from day to night. Signature denim styles are given a refreshing twist in patchwork, styled with classic double-breasted blazers and feline form accentuating off-shoulder tops.

L’AGENCE

Photos : Jacopo Moschin for L’AGENCE

Suiting remains a mainstay for the L’AGENCE ethos, displayed in a punchy color palette of neon green, stark lilac hues, and bright salmon tones to convey an undeniable uplifting vibe and standout suavity that meshes the West Coast attitude and Parisian flair, which is part of the brand DNA and ethos. This same sentiment is reiterated in the footwear featured in the show, which is L’AGENCE’s second full collection of footwear to be incorporated, further cementing the brand’s expansion as a lifestyle brand.

The variety of textiles and fabrics are unique to this collection, from crushed velvet suiting sets in a springtime friendly color to a structured silk gown in a cobalt blue hue, the collection sets to inspire the L’AGENCE woman to embrace her feminine form in a classic yet daring way.

Credits:

Creative Direction: Jeff Rudes

Show Direction: Jacopo Moschin

Makeup Sponsor: New York Make-Up Academy led by Claire Perez

Makeup Sponsor: NY Make-Up Academy led by Michelle Calvino Collection Stylist: Britton Litow

Lead Hair Artist: Billy Schaedler and Peter Matteliano Florals: POPUPFLORIST

PR: PURPLE

##

With love,

FWO