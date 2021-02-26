Kristína Šipulová | Buffet Clothing | Petra Kovacs AW21

Slovak Fashion Council (SFC) is a professional non-profit organisation that has helped to support and develop the Slovak fashion ecosystem since 2011.

Founded by fashion designer, Dana Kleinert who has since gone on to win many domestic and foreign awards. Since December 2019 the new CEO appointed is Zuzana Bobiková who since joining has created the strategy and programme of the SFC since its formation.



Kristína Šipulová | Buffet Clothing | Petra Kovacs

Photos: Katarina Bell @katarinabell, @Nora a Jakub Caprnka, Martin Tomečko

The vision of SFC is to improve the functioning of the fashion industry in Slovakia. Activities include covering education, mapping, collaborations, networking and promotion of Slovak fashion design in Slovakia and abroad.

Fashion Map is a directory of fashion designers, their ateliers and showrooms as well as local concepts and stores, presentation and sales places. The goal of Fashion Map is to present local fashion and design to the industry and the general public in order to make these unique places more visible and to help them sustain their business and enlarging their customer base.

Since 2013, Fashion Map has presented emerging designers in London and will continue to do so this year despite the influencer of the pandemic on the fashion industry. Slovak Fashion Council believe nothing can stop fashion thanks to new online opportunities and are happy to introduce three fashion designers showcasing with Fashion Scout Digital during London Fashion Week AW21.

Kristína Šipulová

Studio Kristína Šipulová, founded in 2018 focuses on slow pace fashion with fewer pieces being produced with patience, investment of time in production and interdisciplinary collaborations. Taking inspirations from people who are dedicated to craft techniques and to bring these fascinations into the modern world to enrich our everyday life is the main vision of the studio. With the help of local craftswomen, each garment is built from the yarn. The garments are versatile and made to last for generations.

Kristína’s work is the intersection of revival of handweaving and delicacy in the making of textiles. Surrounded by rich Slovak’s textile heritage, she has also taken inspirations from different countries where she has lived. Kristína has been teaching at International Fashion Academy IFA Paris. Her work was exhibited during Milan Design Week, London Design Week and Paris Design Week 2019. Kristína Šipulová is stocked at Rajón and Prelude.store

Buffet Clothing

Buffet Clothing design high-quality apparel for those who seek pleasure in life. In a fast-paced world full of drama and chaos, the brand uses their craft to produce clothes that inspire people to stop for a moment and appreciate the smaller things in life. Whilst in design, the brand believes in minimalism, they also want to maximise pleasure for all of their customers.

The brand creates everyday clothing made of eye-catching materials, pieces that are easy to wear, combine and love for years to come. Buffet Clothing experiment with seasonality and let their designs run freely through the seasons and build a permanent wardrobe. The main source of inspiration are the fabrics themselves. The premium fabrics come from suppliers in Italy, from overproduction of Italian textile factories or from certified companies in the Portuguese region of Porto. The current collection is made from 85% ReLiveTex – certified fabrics, which indicate materials saved from a waste incinerator or landfill.

The brand is stocked in BACKYARD Design Concept Store Prague, Not Another Concept Store Vienna, Freshlabels, SloCz Košice and more.

Petra Kovacs

For AW21, Petra Kovacs is presenting ‘Lobster Party’, inspired by the magical underwater world and the world of natural virgin beaches and inspired by the environmental problem associated with Sea world.

The main concept in the new collection is Coral bleaching, where the materials themselves and the colour scheme of the collection point to the fading of the coral due to climate change. These problems are highlighted, for example by a lightbox bag with the question “Shell we?” and “Be Moral and Save the Coral”.

Also presented in the collection are white silk pieces which sparkle beautifully like reflections of the sun rays on the surface of the sea which are complemented by shell fastenings and drawstrings that imitate the defence mechanism of fragile sea animals. Available to shop online at Petrakovacs.sk

All brands will be showcasing their AW21 collections under Slovak Fashion Council on Saturday 20th February 2021 from 5.30pm – 6.15pm in conjunction with Fashion Scout Digital London Fashion Week – fashionscout.co.uk

