Klamby Debuts Modestwear Collection with Hijab Models in Their London Fashion Week Debut

Modest Wear brand, Klamby, made the ir London Fashion Week debut with their SS23 collection inspired by Creative Director, Nadine Gaus’s Indonesian heritage.

The collection featured wearable dresses, caftans and separates with intricate embellishments and delicate details that were effortles sly chic. The brand is a modest wear brand aimed at creating pieces that are fashion forward, modern, and fresh in a collection celebration fashion for all.

Klamby

“Indonesia’s diversity also extends to various belief systems. The richness of Indonesian culture gave birth to so many works of art as well as fashion. Many Indonesian fashions are inspired by Indonesian culture, such as KLAMBY who raised Tenun Garut at the London fashion week event.” quipped Designer, Nadine Gaus

The collection drew inspiration from a handwoven textile originating from Java called Tenun Garut as well as Indonesia’s national flowers, jasmine, moth orchid, and rafflesia arnoldii. These symbols represent the nation’s image: The Flower of Nation (Puspa Bangsa), The Flower of Charm (Puspa Pesona), The Rare Flower (Puspa Langka).

Various fabrics, developed through textile processes, housed specific details in their texture of natural fibers made by weaving with a traditional non-machine tool (ATBM). The se techniques were used in multiple pieces that graced the catwalk. Craftsmanship was valued and weaved through every stitch of this range. The color palette transformed from classic neutral to timeless bold and playful color.

Upon hearing of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, Nadine and her design team worked tirelessly to create a black dress in a 50’s inspired silhouette paying homage to the iconic leader. The dress came down the runway worn by influencer and brand muse Patricia Gouw and was clearly inspired by her early days of reign.

Klamby’s hopes to inspire the world through Indonesian heritage and offer collections that can be enjoyed by women globally.

About Klamby

Klamby is one of the biggest modest fashion brands in Indonesia which has been established since 2012 that consistently presents a collection of Indonesian themed signature and heritage clothes. Every collection is launched includes blouses, tunics, dresses and hijabs. All signature clothes are patterns made by the Klamby team, inspired by Indonesia’s culture.

Notable fans of Klamby are musicians Maia Estianty and Ashanty, actresses Ralineshah, Citra Kirana, Maudy Koesnaidi, Shandy Aulia, Laura Basuki, Syifa Hadju, Dewi Sandra as well as Najwa Shihab, Whulandary, Ayana Moon, Okky Asokawati and Tasya Farasya.

##

Learn More

@wearingklamby

klamby.id

With love,

FWO