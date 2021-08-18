Kittenish Dallas Store Grand Opening Event

On Friday, August 13, 2021, Kittenish threw a huge party for the grand opening of their newest store. Along with Kittenish owner and renowned country singer Jessie James Decker, special guests were given an exclusive first look at the new storefront located in Dallas, Texas, opening to the public on August 14th.

Top celebs and influencers in attendance for this star-studded event included:

Kittenish

Photos: Kittenish

Amber Massey

Jamie Andries

Carly Manning

Alexis Belbel

Samantha Belbel

Alexis Waters

Courtney Kerr

Madison David

D’Andra Simmons

Sue Style File

Kylie Renee

Brittany McMahone

Beverly Coleman

Jaclyn Gibson

Avani Chokshi

Savanna Boda

Brittany Fullwood

Janelle Brandom

Sage Coralli

Stephanie Jackson

Maria Shelton

Audrey Stowe

Madelyn Brene

Nicole McIntosh

ABOUT KITTENISH:

Kittenish is founded and designed by renowned singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker, a trendy, fun, and flirty women’s apparel line. Since she was a little girl, she dreamed of having her own line someday. Jessie knows that when a woman feels beautiful on the outside, it allows her inner beauty to shine through with confidence. Kittenish is more than just a look, it’s is a state of mind. A brand designed for comfort and style to mesh perfectly together. Wear Kittenish, feel Kittenish.

