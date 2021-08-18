Kittenish Dallas Store Grand Opening Event
On Friday, August 13, 2021, Kittenish threw a huge party for the grand opening of their newest store. Along with Kittenish owner and renowned country singer Jessie James Decker, special guests were given an exclusive first look at the new storefront located in Dallas, Texas, opening to the public on August 14th.
Top celebs and influencers in attendance for this star-studded event included:
Amber Massey
Jamie Andries
Carly Manning
Alexis Belbel
Samantha Belbel
Alexis Waters
Courtney Kerr
Madison David
D’Andra Simmons
Sue Style File
Kylie Renee
Brittany McMahone
Beverly Coleman
Jaclyn Gibson
Avani Chokshi
Savanna Boda
Brittany Fullwood
Janelle Brandom
Sage Coralli
Stephanie Jackson
Maria Shelton
Audrey Stowe
Madelyn Brene
Nicole McIntosh
ABOUT KITTENISH:
Kittenish is founded and designed by renowned singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker, a trendy, fun, and flirty women’s apparel line. Since she was a little girl, she dreamed of having her own line someday. Jessie knows that when a woman feels beautiful on the outside, it allows her inner beauty to shine through with confidence. Kittenish is more than just a look, it’s is a state of mind. A brand designed for comfort and style to mesh perfectly together. Wear Kittenish, feel Kittenish.
