Kittenish Brings the Heat to PARAISO Miami Beach with Epic Runway Presentation

Jessie James Decker brought the cool and the country to PARAISO Miami Beach, where she debuted the brand’s latest swimwear collection for Kittenish to a packed audience and with a runway of some of the elite swim week influencer models including Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Angele Babicz, Skyler Simpson, Kylter Green, Leidy Amelia, Vanessa Christine, Elle Smith Miss USA, Stephaine Rayner, Kyra Green, and Morgan Lolar.

The runway presentation, set to a soundtrack of pop and country hits that had the audience dancing was attended by notables such Erick Decker who sat front center and Joy Corrigan who walked in the show. The collection featured bold colors, pretty prints and sexy silhouettes that are equal parts fun and flirty.



Kittenish

The collection traveled straight from the runway to retail with looks immediately going live on the Kittenish website www.kittenish.com as well as in partnership with an exclusive 20% discount if purchased with Klarna. The runway show and after-party was sponsored by Klarna, Zala Hair Extension, Zooz Goup (social media and technology agency) and Blue ice Vodka after-party by host sponsor Mynt Lounge.

