Kim Shui Presents Spring/Summer 2022 Runway Show

Kim Shui showcased her Spring/Summer 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection at The Gallery at Spring Studios consisting of 39 looks. The sense of upheaval synonymous with 2020 has altered society’s collective consciousness, bringing diversity, community and inclusivity into the fold of brand narratives and quotidian thought patterns alike.

Yet performativity lingers in authenticity’s shadow, manifesting as tokenism and woke-washing especially in regards to the Asian-American community which has found itself near the apex of many of these narratives.



Kim Shui

Photos: David Gannon

Asian representation in the fashion industry and pop-culture in general often skews towards tokenism, featuring mainly East-Asian identities. At Shui’s ethos, she has always championed her Chinese heritage, building bridges in-between her multicultural upbringing while creating garments and silhouettes for women that enabled them to feel sexy. Asian women have always been fetishized but Kim Shui opts to take ownership of that narrative, making sexy a choice they can make without having to feel like they’re playing into Western fantasy. Shui is rewriting the narrative by co-opting these tropes, offering a glimpse into what Western fetish looks like through Asian culture’s eyes.

Western Fantasy then becomes a focal point in Kim’s show as she plays with the kitsch and camp of cowboys and cowgirls, turning cliche on its head while rewriting the narrative by fusing in Asian elements. The collection emphasizes emotionality in textures featuring leather, corduroy, crystal embellishment and custom prints, alongside signature jade jewelry in the form of body chains and custom mules and dragon-embroidered cowboy boots.

WHEN: Sunday, September 12, 2022, 6PM EST

WHERE: The Gallery at Spring Studios, 50 Varick Street, 6th Floor, New York NY 10013

SHOW CREDITS:

Styling: Kuschan Jafarian

Make-up: TooD & Patrick Ta

Production: Mia Manning

Casting: Gabriella Cepeda

Shoes: Kim Shui Shoes

Nail: Narina Nails

Hair: UNITE

Music: Ace Aroff

Special thanks to 25th and June, Jeffrey Campbell and IMG

ABOUT KIM SHUI

Kim Shui was born in the US, and grew up in Rome, Italy. She graduated from Duke University with a double major in Economics and French before going on to pursue Fashion Design. Her eponymous New York-based womenswear label has since dressed the likes of Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Solange Knowles, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Mary J Blige, Meg thee Stallion and more. KS counts SSENSE, Kith, and Revolve as retailers. Shui was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

##

Learn More

@kimshuistudio

kimshui.net

With love,

FWO