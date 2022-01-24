Back to School Clothing Essentials

Ten Must-Have Fashion Pieces for School

With over 170 days of school, students need ideas on outfitting themselves. Essential pieces can ease decision-making.



Having the right pieces in a wardrobe can assist in creating multiple outfits. The following article written by the experts from the custom writing service outlines ten must-have pieces that are perfect for school. Each can be found in most malls in the United States or online.

Fashion Jeans

Jeans are the number one must-have piece in a student wardrobe. Most pairs can be worn as a casual or dressed-up look. Today jeans come in many colors, styles, and fits. Students can try the look of skinny jeans, which are tighter fitting. The style compliments almost every top, hoodie, sweatshirt, and the like. Additionally, the jeans look great with every shoe style.

Versatile Tank Tops

Tank tops are a perfect essential with any outfit. They can be worn alone or layered. Tank tops come in a variety of colors and are either fitted or loose. The one tank top for every closet has a built-in shelf bra.

Ballet Shoes

Finding an everyday shoe can be difficult. Ballet flats come in a variety of fabrics such as satin or suede and a variety of colors. Casual or dressy, the shoes are multipurpose. Many shops carry a variety of ballet flats for every personality from metallic to a faux crocodile and from suede to leopard print. Prices range from $29.50 to $34.50 a pair.

Denim Jean Jacket

Like jean pants, the denim jean jacket is also very versatile. The jacket can be used as an outdoor jacket or indoor fashion piece. Most schools vary in temperature, so a light jacket can be a great layering piece, especially with tank tops and T-shirts.

The Perfect T-Shirt

T-shirts can be purchased just about anywhere and come in a variety of designs and colors. While oversized T-shirts are great for gym classes or hanging out, T-shirts for school should look more appropriate. Girls can purchase T-shirts that are fitted for a girl’s body type but not too fitted.

T-shirts are perfect for wearing over tank tops or under denim jackets. Look for shirts with unique and interesting designs.

Jean Mini Skirts

Jean mini skirts are a fun and flirty clothing item. Just like jean pants, the mini skirt can be worn with just about every type of top. Girls should be careful that the skirt is not too short, as many schools prohibit micro-mini skirts.

A thin legging can be worn underneath for a different kind of look.

Oversized Cotton Shirts

The best thing about oversized cotton shirts is that they can be worn in different ways. The fashion columns writers from the professional writing service emphasize that the fabric is flexible enough to tie knotted in the front, worn loosely buttoned, or worn buttoned up. A loose belt can be added over the shirt as an accessory.

Similar to a denim jacket, cotton shirts can be used to create a layered look.

Hoodies

Perfect for that fall, night football game, the hoodie is the go-to comfort piece. The sweatshirt can be worn at school or games, hanging out with friends, or at home. The hoodie can be plain or decorative, solid or colorful. Both jocks and emus can find one that fits their personality.

Scarves

Besides belts, this year’s favorite accessory is the scarf. Unlike the silk scarves of yesteryear, today’s scarves are cotton blends and longer. Scarves are very versatile and can be worn multiple ways around the neck. Additionally, scarves can be worn as belts.

Basic Top

Every girl needs a go-to top, one that she can count on for any event. This top needs to make a statement. It can be worn plain or dressed up by adding key accessories. Additionally, the top needs to be easily cleaned, so cotton is a great choice.

A top can take on the role of the go-to piece. This cotton top is short-sleeved with a scoop neck and has beaded embellishments for a touch of class. It can be worn with jeans and skirts, under a denim jacket or oversized shirt, layered with a tank top, or with a belt or scarf.

Every girl needs certain clothing pieces in her closet. The pieces mentioned in this article are perfect for wearing to school. Also, each is available at nearly every mall and online, which is great for the teen that wants to purchase them for back-to-school.

