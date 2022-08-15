Kids “Cancel Cancer” Event Raises Nearly $100,000 For Pediatric Cancer Research

Event Created By Teen Advocates Will Benefit the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

More than 175 kids (and parents) attended the Kids Cancel Cancer fundraiser benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF).

The event, created and organized by four teen advocates – Mischa Abend, Abey Fuks, Ava Litman, and Hayley Silvers, raised very close to its $100,000 goal. The Foundation plans to create a Kids Cancel Cancer Pediatric Research Grant in honor of the co-chairs and committee. This special fund will help support a pair of investigators for up to two years.

The teenage co-chairs also recruited 18 friends to serve on the committee who assisted in selling tickets, garnering sponsorships, donations, and volunteered at the event. In addition to raising vital funds for groundbreaking research, the event held at The Clubhouse in East Hampton on August. 17th, was an entertaining evening of arcade games, bowling, great food, raffle prizes, danceing, and a thrilling live auction.



Kids Cancel Cancer Event

Notable Attendees Included: Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Nancy Litman, Ava Litman, Ruth Abend, Mischa Abend, Helen Vaysman, Abey Fuks, Lauren Silvers, Hayley Silvers, Chris Arlotta, Deana Passarelli, Terence Kawaja, Flavia Kawaja, Beryl Gross, Vanessa Gordon, Greg D’Elia, Jean Shafiroff, Cagri Kanver, Dena K. Weiner and David Rozenholc.

Meet the Kids Cancel Cancer co-Chairs:

Mischa Abend, “Cancer impacts so many families around the world. My main goal is to raise awareness and make a difference.”

Abey Fuks, “The event will be fun and entertaining. Attendees will be inspired by the work the Foundation does to make a difference in peoples’ lives.”

Ava Litman, “Cancer has affected my family in so many ways. I have seen many dark days stemming from this horrible disease. I hope to help eradicate cancer.”

Hayley Silvers, “I want my friends to know that research can lead to a cure, and we can end this awful illness.”

About Pediatric Cancer:

While pediatric cancer deaths have declined by 65 percent over the past few decades, cancer remains a leading cause of death for children and teenagers. In fact, it is estimated that 10,500 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed among children (birth to 14 years old) each year, and about 1,190 children will die from the disease. Additionally, a recent study published in Aging AND Cancer found that childhood cancer survivors experience serious health issues in adult life, much earlier than their counterparts who did not have cancer as a kid.

“It is also important to understand that while amazing advancements in treating cancer are saving lives, most treatments can have lasting negative impacts on the human body. This is why we must prioritize research that develops new therapeutics that are both effective, and also less toxic,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman, SWCRF CEO and Founder.

About the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $100 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe. For more information, visit www.waxmancancer.org.

