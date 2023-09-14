KGL Goes Beyond Cool With Gender Fluid NYFW Runway

Kanika Goyal Label (KGL) found a way to evolve beyond creativity and show NYFW that truly original designs still pervade the fashion mecca’s runways with its vivid visual play of intersecting lines, sublime shapes, textures and tempting colors.

The Delhi, India-based brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Aether Leak delved into the intriguing space between the tangible and the intangible, where the concepts of the infinite, otherworldly dimensions converge with the earthly transitions. Guests felt transported to Goyal’s vision: a cosmic dance-off where the familiar mingles with the mystical. This collection drew its creative impetus from the interplay of light and shadow, the hazy realms of the unknown, and the transcendental link between gods and mortals.



KGL

Photos: IMAXTREE

The color palette gracefully transitioned from the brief haze of dusty pastels to the deep, mysterious shades of the universe, ranging from muted hues to iridescent, infinite shades that mirror the transition from earthly haziness to the clarity of divine domains. Bonded knits, taffeta, and denim fabrics echoed cosmic grains and the passing softness of clouds inviting wearers to traverse the boundary between tangible and celestial. The motifs represent the fleeting moments, the potential for transformation, and the delicate interplay between chaos and order. Aether Leak employs gradient techniques to evoke the illusion of shifting dimensions. Airy materials drape like a celestial mist, allowing wearers to embody the nebulous beauty of distant realms. Structured garments incorporate metallic embellishments, emulating the luminous dust particles suspended in the realms of creation.

“Aether Leak is an invitation to witness the youthful spirit transcending boundaries and exploring the depths of imagination.” –Designer, Kanika Goyal

Notable attendees included Bibhu Mohapatra, TG Omori, Renata Valliulina, Sukihana, Leyna Bloom, Brett Gray.

About KGL

With its roots dug deep in quality craftsmanship and refined tailoring, KGL finds its identity by playing with the principle of paradox. KGL aims at its continuous endeavors of delivering intellectually designed statement neo-luxury with ‘a cool brand’ element. The brand language embodies a youthful and free spirit that draws inspiration from the current zeitgeist and in return adds back to the cultural sphere, an engaging and vivid visual play of intersecting lines, sublime shapes, textures and tempting colors.

Its perspective on self-expression and freedom of speech is built into the fabric of the brand. Celebrating a non-traditionalist point of view, KGL intends to deconstruct the rigid perception of tailoring as well as gender stereotypes. The brand combines elevated construction with elements that authentically define “now” and use humor as a vehicle to communicate its values and ideas.

About Designer Kanika Goyal

Kanika Goyal was born in 1989 in Chandigarh, India. Post high school, Kanika’s affinity to design translated into a raging passion. A graduate of National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, India and later, Parsons The New School for Design, New York, eager to experiment, she went on to explore opportunities with the best in the industry. A series of varied internships later, Kanika, having satiated her appetite for a multidimensional profile, stepped closer to her passion. From illustrious apprenticeships at Prada, Marchesa, Adidas Group, Bibhu Mohapatra to name a few, Kanika delved into the world of exquisite garments and more importantly, bespoke philosophies. Her strenuous hours at these design houses were exceedingly instrumental in establishing her obsession for quality and detail. It was here that the designer streamlined her precious influences into a singular, more compact design philosophy.

Since the brand initiation in December 2014, Kanika has received multiple accolades for business success. She was a part of Entrepreneur India 35U35 list, Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019, amongst the top 8 designers for Vogue Italia x FAD talents 2019, amongst top 7 designers changing the face of Indian fashion by Vogue India, amongst top 5 designers for Vogue India Fashion Fund 2016, a part of Vogue India’s 28 under 28 list in 2015, amongst top 6 Gen Next Talents by IMG Lakme Fashion week and designer to look out for in 2014 by Grazia India. With the headquarters in New Delhi, India, the brand showcases its collections regularly at New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week along with showcasing in India at IMG Lakme Fashion Week, Mumbai and FDCI India Fashion week, New Delhi. It has its presence in prominent markets such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Japan, Europe along with India. In the past, KGL has collaborated with renowned brands; Adidas Originals, Smartwater, Absolut to name a few and has been worn by global icons such as MIA, Huda Kattan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Lilly Singh, DJ Snake, Manuel Turizo and many more.

##

Learn More

@kanikagoyallabel

kglabel.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO