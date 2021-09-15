Kamilla Purshie SS 2022

A Russian brand to be included at New York Fashion Week for the first time in twelve years.

Oriental princess Kamilla Purshie keeps conquering fashion horizons. She will showcase her spring-summer collection at New York Fashion Week from September 8 to 13. A Russian brand will be included in the main program for the first time in twelve years.

Previously, the designer showcased her collections at Moscow Fashion Week in 2016 and 2017. Kamilla Purshie’s runway show in Moscow for Fashion Week 2016 became one of the most memorable openings of the event, according to Elle magazine. The signature DNA style of the brand, with multi layered evening outfits and asymmetrical silhouettes, became immediately popular among metropolitan girls – a coincidence on a DNA level!



Kamilla Purshie

After the presentation of SS 2018 Kamilla gained popularity worldwide. Feminine satin dresses, inspired by the Hollywood chic of the 30’s, were sold out on both sides of the ocean with a speed of light, gaining such fans as a model and artist Brittney Palmer, an actress Jade Pettyjohn (“Little Fires Everywhere”, “McKenna Shoots for the Stars”, “School of Rock”), a businesswoman and famous blogger Heather Yang, and one of the most popular TikTok bloggers Loren Grey. After an American top model Angela Lindvall had worn Kamilla Purhie’s dress to the Von Magazine’s party during the Paris Fashion Week, the photo was published by Vogue.com and it became apparent that the designer’s passion for Hollywood is mutual.

SS 2022 collection

Kamilla Purshie’s collection spring-summer 2022 celebrates youth and sensuality. It’s made of Italian crepe and velvet, with flowers being its main theme. The monochromatic color palette with her favorite black and white are complimented by pastel colors. The pink and crème shades, as well as flying drapes create multifaceted airy look. Even though the collection is imbued with the feeling of lightness, its creation was accompanied by painstaking work. More than 30 dresses were created by hand by brand’s seamstresses. For example, it took them about 50 meters of fabric and over 160 hours of work for the trimmings of only one dress!

Kamilla Purshie: “I came up with the idea of this collection one and a half years ago, last January. It happened when I visited Dolby Theatre’s behind the scenes in Los Angeles. It’s the venue where the Academy Awards annual ceremony takes place and all Hollywood stars meet, so it has a very powerful energy. That’s where I started to envision first looks – it was an anticipation of something new, and I knew for sure that the dresses from the spring-summer collection will be perfect for the red-carpet arrivals.”

