Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2020 Collection
The Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2020 collection was inspired by unique and diverse experiences encountered while traveling.
The season begins with the spotlight shining on tailored sophistication and organically builds into a romantic and whimsical fantasy featuring 3D florals, feathers, soft petals, billowing sleeves, and ruffles. The collection is dramatic yet austere and brings an elevated elegance to bridal.
