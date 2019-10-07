Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2020 Collection

Represented by Atelier PR.

The Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2020 collection was inspired by unique and diverse experiences encountered while traveling.

The season begins with the spotlight shining on tailored sophistication and organically builds into a romantic and whimsical fantasy featuring 3D florals, feathers, soft petals, billowing sleeves, and ruffles. The collection is dramatic yet austere and brings an elevated elegance to bridal.



