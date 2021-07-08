Juana Martin FW21 Couture

The digital format in which the collection is exhibited brings a great audiovisual impact. Images are closely linked to nature, which take us directly to where the Fashion Film was recorded, the unmistakable Salinas de la Bahía de Cádiz, which belong to the Cultural Heritage of Andalusia, in the middle of dawn.

Symbology is crucial in “Sal Negra”: the dawn represents the rebirth of a new stage after a turbulent year and the very name of the collection is reinforced by the scenario in which the catwalk takes place.



Juana Martin

The designer’s new collection can be interpreted from two points of view, taking as a reference, the prominence and symbolism of the color black.

On the one hand, from the trajectory and the origins of Juana Martín herself, her roots and her particular and recognized style. And, on the other hand, from a personal vision in which “Sel Noire” reproduces the situation experienced this past year around the world.

Black Salt is characterized by volume, structure and the binomial and paradox between black and white, light and dark. In terms of patterns, volumes and exaggerated structures invade the garments, especially on the sleeves. We also find a combination of straight lines to which are also added the curved format in more organic shapes.

The main fabrics are embroidered satins, structured organza with whalebones, taffetas, pleats, silk chiffons and a sophisticated crystal mesh coat. Fabrics and textures take an important role in her video-parade, as they make an important contrast with the homogeneous blue sky and the infinite sand that can be seen in the background. The colors of nature that serve as a backdrop merge and are part of the colorful of this collection.

