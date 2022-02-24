Johan Ku Autumn – Winter 2022 Collection

Johan Ku is a Taipei born designer who started his career as a graphic designer aged just 17. The designer was later awarded the Gen Art’s Avant-Garde Prize in 2009.

As an incredibly versatile designer, Johan Ku’s collections vary from unorthodox and innovative structural knitwear to luxury ready-to-wear menswear and womenswear.



Johan Ku

Johan Ku has firmly established himself within the knitwear industry through his hand knitted, dynamic capsule collection “Emotional Sculpture”.

Inspired from geometric abstraction, the AW22 collection blends geometric abstraction graphics with Johan Ku’s signature knits into artistic apparel.

