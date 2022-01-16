Jil Sander Year Of The Tiger Project January 2022

Jil Sander celebrates the Year of the Tiger – the sign of courage and self-confidence in the face of challenges, with an exclusive collection of 6 iconic pieces.

The watercolor paintings of the emblematic feline – considered to be the master of all animals – are printed on the front or the back of a coat, a blouson, a sweater, a T-shirt, a shirt, and a foulard.

Jil Sander

Merino, cotton, silk, black, cream and the print: the collection is simple and straightforward as the shapes of the garments.

The Jil Sander tiger is strong and quiet, not aggressive. It is an amulet of energy. An invitation to feel and look calm and strong.

The limited edition collection will be available from January 15 exclusively online and through selected Jil Sander stores.

jilsander.com

