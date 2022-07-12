It’s Getting Haute in the Hamptons!

Hamptons Fashion Week celebrates Runway On Jobs Lane, Fashion Icon Awards and features Nicole Miller Celebrating 40 Years In Fashion as the Show Finale!

DCG Media is returning this August to bring together their annual upcoming fashion week to remember. Packed with designers, cocktails, and sophisticated fun with a lineup of top sponsors, celebrities, designers, and media partners to plan the 4th annual Hamptons Fashion Week® celebrating fashion icon Nicole Miller’s 40 Years in Fashion! Hamptons Fashion Week takes place August 5th – 7th. Celebrations kick off on Friday with the launch of Runway On Jobs Lane right on Jobs Lane, Southampton!

This Luxury Shops Runway Show features local stores in the Hampton’s showcasing their latest collections. This top notch event will include a live runway featuring Luxury Stores: Marina St. Barths, Unsubscribed East Hampton Shop, Five Story, and a plethora of other brands. After the fashion show, things come alive with an after party that includes a Shop & Sip with participating shops that includes bites, cocktails, and an opportunity to win $500 worth of SWAG! The first 200 Attendees that go to each store, take a photo of their favorite item & tag us, will get a Goodie bag!

But the party really gets going on Saturday, August 6th, with Hampton’s Fashion Week’s Full Frontal Fashion Day of Shows at Southampton Arts Center. This is an A-list event that will include the best in Fashion including Indie Designers, and VIP guests including Marci Hopkins (Host of Wake Up with Marci), and Melody Holt (Cast Member of Love & Marriage on OWN TV), Olivia Ponton, and more! During the day of shows, DCG Media Group will be presenting their Annual Fashion Icon Awards including, Trendsetter of the Year to Veteran Celebrity Designer Cesar Galindo, Fashion Media Award to Veteran Fashion Writer Constance White, Rising Star Award to Gloria Lee, and Designer of the Year Award to Nicole Miller Celebrating 40 Years in Fashion!

Nicole Miller is a global fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in NYC, founded in 1982. Her iconic brand has grown to be one of the premier names in American fashion. She is known for her skillful draping and unique detailing. She encompasses what fashion should be and makes us feel our best.

Schneps Communication CEO Vicki Schneps and Dee Rivera will be presenting these awards to all awardees.

Something new coming this year is the Hamptons Fashion Week Metaverse introducing BURNETT NEW YORK INC. who will present a glimpse and enter a new world of experiential fashion. Guests will enjoy food bites from participating restaurants and chefs, a wine bar, barista bar, Step & Repeat Red Carpet Selfie station, signature cocktails, full fashion show spread out throughout the night and Swag.

As we wrap up the weekend, Day Three will consist of an exclusive invite-only Bites, Bubbles, and Brunch for press, VIP Guests, and Designers, curated by Picnics and Peonies Luxury Picnics including a book signing with Constance White, New Book “How To Slay”. Truly a weekend to remember!

Alize, Backyard BBQ, Bella Magazine, Belvoir Farm, Bold Swim, Cesar Galindo, Dan’s Papers, DeJesus Deli & Grocery, Five Story, Gloria Lee, Grande Cosmetics, Hector Rodriguez, James Lane Post, Fedora Lounge Salon, Hamptons Coffee Company, Lauren Vena Makeup Artist, Lynne Curtin Collection, Maison Marcel Wine, Marc Bynum Concepts, Marc Harvey, Marina St. Barths, MetaBurnett, Nicole Miller, Origin of Oceans, Park Magazine, Picnic and Peonies, Ralph Lauren, Reece Jewelry, Ruta Oxaca, Southampton Arts Center, Samsung, Schneps Media, Schwartz Entertainment Media Group, Scott’s Protein Balls, Smartwater, Social Life Magazine, SORABYRD by Joran Byrd, Spring 44, The Complete Burger, The Ellen Hermanson Foundation, The Hamlet Inn, Tigo, Unsubscribe, Vitamin Water, Wine 365, and YouCam, among others …

Hamptons Fashion Week® was created by DCG Media Group and curated by producer Dee Rivera, a veteran in fashion and CEO of DCG Media Group. Hamptons Fashion Week® is a much-anticipated experience that will bring a new dimension to the summer calendar of events in the East End

“Hamptons is my happy place and I’m so proud of my team and what we built so far for Hamptons Fashion Week,” said Dee Rivera, Founder of Hamptons Fashion Week®.

I'm so proud of my team

“This year we are bringing the Hamptons Fashion week Metaverse which is a whole new level of experiencing Fashion Week. This special event is a unique, fun, and all-encompassing opportunity to share with residents and visitors, enjoy local fashion and beauty brands found right here in the East End, and give brands and designers an opportunity to showcase their collection.”

