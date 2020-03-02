Isabel Manns AW20

Isabel Manns is a contemporary British womenswear designer label that offers luxury reversible clothing across a range of day and eveningwear. The Isabel Manns label was founded in 2018 after the designer graduated from the renowned Parsons School of Design in New York.

Having previously interned for numerous designers such as Burberry and Emilia Wickstead in London and Naeem Khan and Tanya Taylor in New York, Isabel also worked as an assistant designer for high-end and evening wear designer, Alexandra Vidal and as a freelance print designer for Style Council in New York before founding her label.



Isabel’s AW20 collection is inspired by the huge rocks in the Costa Brava region in Northern Catalonia, Spain. Like Salvador Dali, who was inspired by this rocky region, Isabel translated this inspiration into paintings and then into digital print designs that can be seen throughout the collection.

The colours apparent in the collection are earthy, organic tones chosen by Isabel as she wanted her whole collection to feel and represent nature. Bright pops of colour are scattered throughout the collection to add Isabel Manns traditional vibrancy to the natural aesthetic. Isabel added a selection of red hues and a beautiful Terracotta colour to blend in with the earthy tones.

For AW20, Isabel has kept her styles timeless and flattering for any body shape and designed many of the items that had been recommended by her customers. Her choice of fabrics ranges from luxurious silk satin to completely recycled wool and sustainably made viscose all woven in Italy.

For the AW20 show make up will be done by Oonagh Bottalico and Solent Pro team using Illamasqua and hair will be done by Jon Wilsdon and the TONI&GUY Session Team using label.m Professional Haircare. Isabel Manns will be showcasing her AW20 collection on Saturday 15th February from 12-1pm with Fashion Scout at Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, WC1B 4DA.

