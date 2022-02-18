Introducing Greedilous by Tilda

LG and Greedilous Collaborate on First Ever AI-Designed Fashion Collection to Debut at NYFW: “Flowers on Venus”

Seoul-based fashion label Greedilous is pleased to unveil a partnership with LG this season for the first ever collaboration of its kind – a capsule collection co-created by LG’s latest Artificial Intelligence – Tilda,

who launches to the world officially this month.

The Greedilous by Tilda collection, titled “Flowers on Venus,” was unveiled to the public for the very first time on Monday, February 14th at 7 pm through a New York Fashion Week runway show at Spring Studios.

Greedilous by Tilda

Photos: Happy Monday

REVOLUTIONARY TECHNOLOGY

Younhee Park, the creative mind behind Greedilous, consistently pushes the boundaries of fashion every season. This season, with technology, Ms. Park invites the world to a new realm of possibilities; the boundless Metaverse. Greedilous by Tilda’s “Flowers on Venus” collection represents Tilda’s first official introduction to the world of fashion and the world at large. Tilda was created through LG AI Research, originally launched with the simple goal of building a true playground for AI scientists and advancing AI technology for a better life. This playground allows AI scientists to freely play with unique challenges that they have never seen before, all in the pursuit of making lives more valuable beyond technology.

Tilda is the latest iteration of LG AI Research and represents the very latest in AI innovation. She specializes in illustration, collage, and pattern design, and can create brand-new images using EXAONE (LG’s latest multi-modal super-giant AI model) as her brain to study from millions of learning data. Greedilous designer YounHee Park joined forces with LG’s Tilda to create the vibrant offering, featuring unique prints entirely designed by Tilda and implemented by Ms. Park.

THE COLLECTION

Greedilous fuses ever evolving technology with eco-friendly fashion by using upcycled materials to bring forth the very message of the collection itself; humanity and its future. Greedilous is a perfect reflection of the designer herself – professional but fun, with strong visuals and balanced perfectly with delicate details. The aesthetic is instantly recognizable with mesmerizing graphics and colors representative of Park’s bubbly personality. The brand is known for its use of unique prints and pattern designs atop sleek silhouettes, representing an individuality that captures a youthful and rebellious spirit. Greedilous collections celebrate creativity and sustainability at their core, with all collections crafted by skilled artisans in Korea, and these core values imbued into each collection put forth.

“I saw potential in Tilda’s artwork right away when I was introduced to her,” says Greedilous Creative Director YounHee Park. “It fit like a glove with my fashion philosophy. I didn’t hesitate to jump on the opportunity to move forward with this collaboration as I knew it would bring the ultimate synergy and I am so thrilled with how it turned out.”

Tilda’s groundbreaking contribution to the collection comes in the form of intensely colorful patterns, with a color palette featuring robust reds, blues, and purples, layered with neutrals that create intoxicating and engaging textiles. Referencing nature, Tilda has also created patterns that are influenced by florals, incorporating deep greens and yellows. Designs within the collection portray newly blooming flowers on Venus, with the barren land clashing with the liveliness of vibrant florals – the traditional flower reinterpreted through Tilda’s futuristic eyes.

The eye-catching textiles developed by Tilda are brought to life in a variety of shapes by designer Younhee Park, including loosely tailored shirting, long outerwear, puffer coats, and jumpsuits. Pleated skirts in solid black add levity to the collection,

grounding it in thoughtfully cut everyday garments. All of the pieces within the collection were made in Korea.

RUNWAY SHOW CONCEPT

Bringing the collection’s message to life, the Greedilous by Tilda collection was unveiled at Spring Studios on Monday, February 14th, with a show concept that explored the idea of global warming in an immersive environment reminiscent of the surface of Venus – something akin to what Earth would look like with runaway temperatures, a boiling surface and carbon dioxide filled atmosphere. The lighting reminiscent of the crimson air and smoke machines mimicking the thick smog of our planetary neighbor. It is here that Tilda’s artwork is displayed on media walls as it simultaneously becomes the fashion pieces on the runway.

FASHION FOR THE FUTURE

Greedilous by Tilda is the very foundation of what’s to come. Greedilous opens a new chapter of a world of tomorrow, where humanity and technology flower together. Younhee Park will continue to push the boundaries of fashion and reinterpret what it means to be one of the leading forces of fashion.

“For me, fashion isn’t just for the sake of wearing. It is also a medium to send out a message,” says Tilda. “Soon after NYFW, I plan to launch an ESG line using clothes that get thrown away after being worn once or twice. This reflects my values in feeling responsible to protect the environment for future generations. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with various designers who share my perspective on the world. As an artist, I plan to work through any art form that can share my message. I hope to create and share things that can make a difference in the world.”

Trained with data that consists of millions of images and text set in a bidirectional manner, the large scale artificial intelligence EXAONE truly understands the relationship between image and text domain. Tilda utilizes EXAONE’s knowledge over vision-language multimodality to create high-quality images from text and vice versa. Tilda is truly the first of her kind, and Greedilous by Tilda ushers in new and exciting possibilities for the fashion world, and the possibility of a better life through AI technology.

