Interview with Laylah Rose Loiczly: New York Fashion Week SS20

Laylah Rose Couture’s NYFW runway debut captivated hearts in the world of celestial utopia and fashion-forward presentation at the National Geographic Encounter powered by HitechMODA.

Her Spring/Summer 2020 ‘Poetry in Motion’ capsule collection is a lineup of luxury — beautiful silhouettes embellished with intricate beadwork and feather fringe accents in soft colors. A modern fusion in the collection is exquisite angel pieces handmade in luxurious goose feathers that look divine.



Interview with Laylah Rose Loiczly: New York Fashion Week SS20

Photos: AJ Photoz

Laylah Rose, who obtained her second master’s degree in 2018, wants to explore more of her creativity. She said, “My designs are created to mimic our personalities. We never have just one personality; we have many. Therefore, my gowns become poetic to fit our needs.”

An in-depth interview with Laylah Rose Loiczly

Q: When did you realize you wanted to become a fashion designer?

It has been my passion. I’ve been creating long before I realized this could be my gift to others, as well. My mom, my grandmothers on both sides of my family have always created and made their clothes. I’m actually the fifth generation of clothing designs; my grandmother had a boutique when I was growing up. They made my gowns as a child. I have always loved creating my own outfits. I had a vision, and I really enjoy seeing them come to life.

Q: How did you come up with the concept, ‘Poetry in Motion?’ Did you have a specific inspiration in mind?

I believe women are such beautiful people inside and out. When we add fabric to our bodies, in my opinion, we become ‘Poetry in Motion,’ just beautiful silhouettes inside that mirror to the outside! We truly reflect how we feel onto others.

Q: How do you want people to feel when they wear your designs?

I want people to feel flawless and confident! I want them to love what they are wearing so much that they don’t want to take it off.

Q: Your designs have a strong sense of feminine power, from the silhouettes to the texture; soft designs and colors but looks empowering and substantial. Can you tell us about what goes into creating this collection?

That’s exactly it, that’s what I wanted to create, femininity, confident fashions that are just as soft to touch as they are to look at. I wanted to create pieces that are comfortable to wear and something people don’t want to take off.

Q: The feather gowns are indeed one-of-a-kind, how many months did you create them, and what was the process involved?

It took several months to create the gown. It was handmade with the top-of-the-line goose feathers. I had a full feather gown in mind and then decided it needed a little sister, which is the cocktail version. I wanted to challenge myself and take it to the next level, and I think I did exactly that with those gowns. They are truly one-of-a-kind. My inspiration was the world around me, the organic nature we live in. My quote for the feather gowns, “Angels appear when feathers are near” — that was my inspiration, and I brought it to life.

Q: As a designer and a mom, how do you describe yourself – personally and professionally?

I’m a supportive mom, hands-on, patient, and nurturing. I’m their cheerleader in whatever they choose to do. I support all of my children, and I want them to do whatever brings passion to their hearts.

Being the cheerleader of my family, I’m naturally a mother-like figure to my clients and models. It’s just who I am.

Professionally, I find that we gain so much more from others by being kind, genuine, and just happy, a smile goes a long way. I can grab attention longer from being kind and understanding. People tend to want to listen and observe more when they’re appreciated and respected. I prefer to put my heart into my work; others notice that and then they want to follow suit.

##

Learn More

Laylah Rose Couture

Enly Shop

With love,

FWO