International Women’s Day: 6 Women-Owned Labels & Designers To Know!

Get to know some of the top female designers from across the world in celebration of International Women's Day! From bridal, couture, and ready-to-wear we've compiled a list of global brands started and created by women for women!

1. Imad Eduso – Nigeria

THE DESIGNER – DAMI OLUKOYA

“Before size inclusivity became a buzzword, it has always been important to me as a designer, knowing that I am a Nigerian and a full-figured woman I design for myself, my sisters, and other women who are not considered the conventional size. I always want all women to derive pleasure from getting a piece from us and knowing that they have been considered.” says Dami Olukoya founder and designer of black-owned womenswear brand Imad Eduso. Imad Eduso creates designs that inspire women to embrace all aspects of womanhood and femininity. Recognized by their contemporary silhouettes and unique play with vibrant colors, each piece is created as an ode to women by enhancing the beauty of all different shapes, sizes and skin tones.



2. Liz Martinez – Israel

THE DESIGNER – LIZ MARTINEZ

Liz Martinez is a young, Israeli bridal gown designer. In a matter of just a few years that can be counted on a single hand, she has evolved from sewing her own designs in her small bedroom at her mother’s apartment outside of Tel Aviv to becoming one of the hottest brands in the international bridal fashion scene. Her youthful passion and creative spirit along with her sense of elegance and glamour are the leitmotif in all her collections.



3. Payal Khandwala – India

THE DESIGNER – PAYAL KHANDWALA

Payal Khandwala, along with Vikram Ramchandani, launched her eponymous label in 2012.

Her background in Fine Arts and Fashion coupled with her cultural influences, growing up in Mumbai, and schooling in New York and Barcelona, give her an inimitable perspective. Her sensibilities intuitively marry these references to create an aesthetic that is global but with an inherently Indian soul. Her muse is a gentle non-conformist. A woman with a refined sense of luxury, and one that will not sacrifice her comfort for it. The clothes are made with love in India using handwoven silks, brocades, cottons, and linens in a palette that is rich and soaked in a tradition of colour.



4. Valentina Rangoni – Italy

THE DESIGNER – VALENTINA RANGONI

Stubborn, creative, and curious, this is how Valentina Rangoni describes herself. Florentine by birth, Valentina is the eldest of three sisters and grew up with the passion for her footwear passed on by her father Niccolò and grandfather Ugo Rangoni, founder of the historic Amalfi by Rangoni brand in 1934. Her curiosity and the great traditions of the Rangoni brand pushed Valentina to obtain a Diploma in Shoe Design and thus to follow her creative spirit and to create a line of shoes that is made for women by women, with a totally feminine team, and give life to a new world: “Valentina Rangoni”. For more info: https://www.valentinarangoni.com



5. Rita Vinieris/ Rivini/ Alyne – Canada

THE DESIGNER – RITA VINIERIS

Rita Vinieris combines a unique vision with couture-level craftsmanship to create iconic dresses that celebrate the women who wear them. Rita has been crafting timeless bridal gowns and evening wear for the modern woman for the last 25 years. She creates silhouettes for real women to feel their most beautiful. Fluid silhouettes and meticulous attention to detail have long been Rita’s understated signature. She infuses her collections with a sense of light-handed charm. It’s a feeling born of sublime luxury and low-key ornamentation. For more info:



6. Saaskha + Kinni – India

THE DESIGNERS – SAASKHA and KINNI

This India-based, slow fashion brand features striking prints, layered hemlines, bold fabrics and effortless drapes – in a spectrum of color – sharing their traditional roots with impeccable street style. Founded four years ago, designer-duo Saaksha & Kinni took their backgrounds in designing embroidery swatches in-house for leading brands: Balmain, Ellie Saab, & Armani, and created their own inspired line. Highlighting their unique embroidery techniques and paying homage to their heritage, Saaksha & Kinni continue to create impactful and comfortable occasion wear for the modern, global woman. For more info: www.saakshakinni.com



