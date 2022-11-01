International Fashion Week Paris Turns Up the Heat at Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann

Presented by International Fashion Week Dubai and the Opulence Events

For those who need convincing that fashion is a form of art,The temperamental weather in Paris proved no match for the enthusiasm of fashion editors, celebrities, Fashion Designers and influencers who braved the Cold, the Traffic of Paris and the threat of rain to watch the latest International Designer collections at IFW Paris

The International Fashion Week Paris recently held the Season 4 of its Mega stunner event. This season happened to be by far the best season of the International Fashion Week Paris, as it was really a grandeur event. Every season keeps getting bigger, better, and record-breaking with the technicalities that entail pulling off such an amazing event.

International Fashion Week Paris

IFWP introduced unique designers from different parts of the world, as done every year. The opening designer Marie Linker from Australia dressed up many celebrities around the world and showcased her dynamic collection on the ramp walk, it was a theatre of elegance. The second designer, from the marvellous country of Germany- Radka fashion indulged us with her colourful, comfortable luxury leather bags. Third designer- Nicoleta gala from Romania presented her gorgeous, ready-to-wear collection that dazzled the audience. The fourth show exhibited one unique luxury watch designer, Antonio Boggati. His sparkling and vibrant watch collection was a luxurious show in Paris. The next show- a concept show for IFWP S4. A creative concept done by IFWP in collaboration with Poweragency that featured a catwalk with various well-known French influencers, a unique walk in the fashion industry. And lastly, the finale done by a very important designer from Lebanon whose brand goes by the charming name of Missaki couture- Missaki showcased the beauty and culture of Lebanon through his fashion clothing.

Cheryle Dias, Founder and Managing Director of the event while talking to media said, “We did it once again. We all thank to the Almighty for giving the energy to put up such a show as every designer brought their top high-end creations to please the walk in Paris.” Cheryle has made this brand the ideal example in the world of fashion weeks with her professionalism and excellent organisation skills, and conceptualisation of the shows all over the world.

Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy. As the city of lights fills up with designers and executives from the United States, Asia, Europe and China.

IFWP is sponsored and supported by the largest retail store in Europe: Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, the event's prominent sponsor, has partnered with International Fashion Week Dubai for two seasons and now International Fashion Week Paris. Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, the Ultimate Shopping Destination! Located in the heart of Paris, the department store 'Capital of Fashion' welcomes visitors to an exceptional world of shopping! The 1st European department store, founded in 1893, boasts over 3500 brands, from affordable to prestigious, in 4 buildings in the Opera area of Paris. Graced by a neo-byzantine dome, Galeries Lafayette offers a large selection of items in every segment, from fashion to accessories, to beauty, interior decoration & fine food.

International Fashion Week Dubai is the next scheduled show in November which will host its 14 th Season in the region.

International fashion week is yet again open to sponsor/ designer/ exhibitor bookings for upcoming the shows in Dubai, Paris, Milan, New York, and Qatar during the FIFA world cup.

