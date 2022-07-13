Cindy Prado, Influencer and Entrepreneur, Heads to Miami Swim Week 2022

Hailing from Miami Florida, model, fashion and fitness influencer, and entrepreneur Cindy Prado, is headed to Miami Swim Week 2022.

Known for being one of today’s most recognizable media personalities through her fashion and modeling and her fitness program, the Prado Program, Prado has shown that she is ready to take Miami Swim Week by storm. Coming from a fitness background through her father’s personal training skills, Prado decided to create her own program with the help of her personal trainer Luis Buron to encourage women to become the best version of themselves. This has resulted in her amassing over 10,000 customers with a 4.9 star rating.

Cindy’s life blends work, vacation, and social activities into one 24/7 jet-setting lifestyle. She travels over 150 days a year and takes off to some of the most beautiful and luxurious destinations in the world, making her one of the most influential jet setters in the digital age. Together, Cindy Prado and her leading agent Rohan Goswami have secured placements with some of the most compelling brands in social media, leading to Co-Branded collections, Billboard Placements and Exclusive Opportunities to grace the Miami Runway Circuit!



Q: What made you decide to get into fitness?

Health and wellness has always been an important aspect of my life. I actually come from a fitness background. My father was well into personal training and so I picked up his skills growing up. Once I started sharing my fitness routine and saw the demand from my followers, I decided to create my own fitness program geared towards women, known as the Prado Program.

Q: Where do you see your brand, the Prado Program, in the next 5 years?

I hope that the Program continues to grow and help the lives of women worldwide. This program means a lot to me; just knowing that I have made a positive impact on someone’s life and helped them to get to the healthiest version of themselves helps me to stay motivated within myself. I hope the program continues to inspire future generations.

Q: Any advice to those looking to go into entrepreneurship?

Make sure you are creating something you love. Fitness has always been my passion so it’s easier for me to stay focused. I also think utilizing your social media will help your business grow. Find a niche that works for you and stay consistent. Consistency is key in entrepreneurship. Lastly, be patient and work hard. There are many nights where I had to sacrifice a night out to stay in working till late. It’s that kind of discipline that separates you from the rest. Success doesn’t come overnight. In due time you will get the results you’re looking for.

Q: What do you look forward to while attending Miami Swim Week?

I look forward to being able to attend the fun events that are going on for this week. I will be walking Jessie James Decker’s brand with Kittenish + PLT and Beach Bunny on Friday, July 15th, Lulifama and Berry Beachy on Saturday, July 16th. I am grateful to have the opportunity to walk in these shows.

Q: What are your socials so we can stay connected to you?

You can follow my instagram @cindyprado, my Facebook @MissCindyPrado, and my TikTok @cindyprado28. You can also follow my fitness program on Instagram @pradoprogram. For any interest in working with me please contact my agent Rohan Goswami of ZOOZ Group. Rohan@zoozlosangeles.com

