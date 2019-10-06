Ines Di Santo Fall 2020 Collection

The Fall 2020 Ines Di Santo Bridal Collection, ‘Under The Impression’ serves as a medium to the splendid Impressionist Art Movement, capturing the spirit of its magnificent transformation of color and texture, the shifting effect of light, and the magic of airy transparency

This inaugural collaboration between Ines Di Santo x Bruno Magli features breathtaking designs highlighting the perfect union between bridal/evening couture and contemporary Italian style. Traditional textures such as tulle, chiffon, intricate embroidery and lace are combined with beautiful Italian leather in a variety of colorways ranging from subtle ballet-blush nudes to rich red jewel tones. The collection is a direct result of expertly merging modern technology and traditional, Italian, artisanal craftsmanship. These two elements perfectly align to engineer unique floral, statuesque stiletto heels that convey the Impressionist theme of today’s runway collection. The shoes are true works of art; testaments to incredible beauty and strength.



Photos: FirstView

