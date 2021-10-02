Icelandic Jeweller Aurum by Guðbjörg Launch New BASALT Collection

Autumn sees leading Icelandic jeweler AURUM by Guðbjörg launch a striking new collection – BASALT – perfectly timed for the Christmas gifting season.

Basalt is the 34th jewellery range from this eco-friendly jeweller who first launched in 1999 and whose jewellery is handcrafted in Reykjavik exclusively from recycled gold and silver, lab grown diamonds and ethically sourced precious gems.

Chief designer, goldsmith and co-founder Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir, was inspired by Iceland’s unique landscape when creating the dramatic new designs.

She comments:

“Iceland is a landscape of explosive energy. The land is 90% basalt and this dark grey or black rock often has a column like structure, formed from magma. Iceland’s basalt columns are particularly spectacular at Reynisfjara beach on the island’s south coast. Svartifoss is one of the most dramatic waterfalls in Iceland, its name literally means ‘The Black Waterfall’. The water cascades some 20m from a crescent-shaped cliff, composed of magnificent hexagonal black basalt columns.”

The Basalt collection comprises necklaces, rings, ear cuffs and earrings crafted from recycled 18K gold plate, 925 sterling silver and oxidised silver. The arresting designs evoke the appearance of this magnificent rock created by superheated magma which, like the jewels, is a feast for the eyes with its fusion of natural forces with fantastic forms.

As with much of her work, tales from Icelandic folklore also informed Ingvarsdóttir’s new range, where the spectacular Basalt pillars were thought to be trolls. This dramatic environment was the perfect breeding ground for stories of strange creatures and supernatural beings and it is said that you can hear their wails and moans as you pass by.

Many of the designs also feature the luminous Moonstone which Ingvarsdóttir chose as it is believed to help in communication with spiritual beings, the higher self, and the divine. Moonstone is perpetually embraced by gleaming white energy that makes it a protective gem. This power can nourish, give passion, heal and guide you to your inner path. Moonstone is the stone of new beginnings. Strongly connecting us to the moon, to intuition and calming to the emotions, it exudes a glowing vitality that can re-energize the mind and body and wash negativity away.

The full range is available to purchase from Aurum’s flagship store in Reykjavik and e-commerce store www.aurumiceland.com from 1st October 2021.

