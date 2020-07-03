Paris Fashion Week Online Begins July 6

The Paris Fashion Week online schedule is now live!

From July 6-8, Paris Fashion Week’s haute couture shows will happen online, with livestreams, films and digital lookbooks.

Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Giorgio Armani Privé will wait to present traditional runway shows next year.

According to FHCM: “Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video. Additional content will be included in an editorialized section of the platform. All of this will be widely shared on the main international media networks.”

It all starts July 6! Schedule here.

Tune in here.

