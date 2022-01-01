How To Look Stylish With Statement Tees

Statement shirts have become a trend in the fashion industry, and it’s easy to see why. This piece of clothing allows people to express themselves better and helps them stand out from the crowd. Statement shirts also come in a wide variety of materials, sizes, and prices, making it easier for you to buy one that suits your personal preferences.

It’s common knowledge that statement shirts are often worn to create a casual look, but do you know that there are many of ways to style this piece? With a little thought and effort, you can wear your statement shirt on almost all occasions—from casual brunches with friends and family to formal dinners with colleagues from work.

Here’s how you can look stylish with statement tees:

1. Wear It With A Statement Jewelry

Statement shirts might look simple at a glance, but this doesn’t mean that wearing one will only create simple outfits. By pairing it with the right jewelry, you can make your statement shirts more interesting and your look more appealing.

To pull off wearing a statement shirt with a piece of jewelry, pay attention to the type of jewelry you’re eyeing to wear. Your choice of jewelry should depend on the neckline of your shirt. For example, if your statement shirt has a low V-neck, opt to wear a chunky pendant necklace. When wearing scoop-necked shirts, a shorter necklace that rests above the shirt of the neckline is a better option.

2. Go Big

When buying T-shirts at 316Tees or other stores, you should be wary of the size. To create different looks with your statement shirts, it’s best to have some oversized shirts in your closet. Oversized statement shirts are actually trendier and more eye-catching than tighter shirts.

One of the easiest fashion hacks to try when wearing oversized statement shirts is to pair them with a pair of leggings or form-fitting jeans. You can also loosely tuck the shirt into the waistband of high-waisted shorts or skirts to achieve a chic finish.

If the shirt is long enough to reach your mid-thigh, wear it as a fashionable t-shirt dress. Grab your favorite chunky block heels or ankle booties, and you’re good to go!

3. Wear It Under A Tracksuit

Tracksuits are a godsend for people who want to look good but don’t have the time to mix and match outfits. Tracksuits are ideal for informal settings and guarantee comfort regardless of how long you’re wearing the outfit.

You can upgrade your tracksuit by wearing a statement shirt underneath. This is a fool-proof hack of giving the athletic wear more glam and style. When copying this look, make sure to wear a statement shirt with details or colors that contrast with the tracksuit. This enables the shirt to stand out and makes your look more interesting.

4. Use Shoes To Your Advantage

Getting the right shoes plays an important role in fashion as these make or break your look. Putting on the best pieces of clothes won’t create an impact if you’re wearing the wrong types of shoes. In worse cases, wearing the wrong shoes can even make your legs look shorter.

When styling statement shirts, use your shoes to your advantage. For instance, if you’re going for a more casual vibe with your statement shirt, wear block-heeled sandals, preferably with straps. To add more texture and appeal to your look, pair your statement shirt with a pair of tight jeans and lace-up ankle boots.

5. Make It Look Professional

Who says you should never wear statement shirts on formal occasions or corporate events? By pairing your statement shirt with the right pieces and accessories, you can effortlessly flaunt a such a piece in a more professional-looking outfit.

To create a semi-professional or corporate look using statement shirts, opt to wear pieces in neutral colors, such as white, black, or navy. See to it that the neckline of the shirt isn’t too low, and then tuck the shirt into your jeans. It’s best to wear jeans with lesser designs, details, or prints.

Complete the look by cuffing your jeans and pairing them with pumps that match the color of your shirt. Take your outfit up a notch by wearing in a form-fitting, plain-colored blazer.

Start Experimenting Now

As you can see, there are several hacks you can try to look more stylish with statement shirts. You can mix and match these pieces with other items from your closet and create different looks.

So, what are you waiting for? Follow one or all of the tips mentioned in this article to master the art of styling statement shirts. Show off your new look the next time you go out and watch as your friends and family compliment you on how well-dressed you are!

##