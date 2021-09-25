We Heard, We Watched and Our Ikons Showed the World How It’s Really Done!

House of iKons Fashion Week LONDON took place on the18-19th September 2021 at the five star venue Leonardo Royal St Pauls London Hotel. Situated next to the iKonic St Paul’s Cathedral.

An ideal location for the latest iKonic creatives to exhibit their creations from around the world under one roof.

iKons

This was the First LIVE SHOW after lockdown. House of iKons during lockdown kept pushing and promoting their creatives to their global audience. Due to Covid19 pandemic various industries around the world have had to change their businesses to online and digital platforms. Fashion is no different. Many of the fashion weeks around the world were affected as ‘Live’ shows with the buzz of the audience, buyers and press could not be in attendance. Some events did not go online, but House of iKons wanted their designers to be SEEN and HEARD.

September 2020 digital diaries ‘An intimate insight into the world of our iKons’; highlighting the process of how designers create and produce their collections. February 2021 a short fashion film ‘Uniting the World of Creativity’; a film to show of designers artistic skills and during the tough times of Lockdowns world wide, to remind the global audience of love, beauty, laughter, passion and friendships.

The turn out of the live show this September was packed with guests, press and media and most importantly excitement of what these new designers had to showcase.

The CEO stated, ‘We had every hurdle, obstacle thrown at us but this was not going to stop our creative iKons shaking the pillars of the fashion industry! With collections being delayed in shipments, travel restrictions, schedule updates at the last minute, the show was executed beyond perfection and my expectation.’

House of iKons continues with diversity on their runway. Savita Kaye, CEO stated, ‘Pushing diversity in every way from ethnic backgrounds, size, shape, height and age. We will continue each season highlighting beauty and creativity not just in design and music but for ALL regardless of colour, ethnicity, size, shape and sexual orientation; as everyone has the right to feel and look good, feel confident about who they are in the HERE & NOW!! Everyone has that right and we will continue to push boundaries and stereotypes. We are still a small drop in this BIG OCEAN… But we will continue to create a storm and bring beauty and creativity to who ever you are, where ever you are, from around the world.’

Each designer had a unique trend that hit the runway. As always, there was a fashion style and look for everyone and any one. Hair and Make up by the ‘Girl Meets Brush’ Team added to the iKonic looks and trends of the designers master pieces.

House of iKons have a close association with and cross collaborations with The Fashion Life Tour from the USA. Opening up the European Market for the upcoming best Emerging American Designers.

Chengdu Fashion Week from China launched and partnered up with House of iKons Fashion Week London. This cross collaboration will open up the global markets for theses designers in terms of manufacturing, exposure, sales between the two fashion houses.

Pre production for 2022 is already underway for House of iKons Fashion Week London, with future projects both in London and a number of cities around the world.

